Heather Graham stuns in string bikini as she enjoys 'dream time' with boyfriend on Mexican beach

Heather Graham sizzled in a skimpy striped string bikini as she enjoyed some fun under the sun with her boyfriend Michele Civetta while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico.

The 56-year-old actress and the 49-year-old Italian filmmaker were spotted strolling down the beach after taking a dip in the ocean last Tuesday.

Graham's Dandy Del Mar black and white two-piece featured a triangle top and tiny bottoms that tied at the hips. Civetta wore blue and orange striped swim trunks with a back pocket and a silver chain necklace.

The pair were seen throwing their arms up as they frolicked in the waves. Graham later donned a floppy Wallaroo canvas sunhat and oversized black cat-eye Le Specs sunglasses while lounging in beach chairs with Civetta, who shielded his eyes with black shades.

On Saturday, the "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" actress shared a carousel of Instagram photos from the duo's romantic beach getaway.

In one selfie, the two wrapped their arms around each other's shoulders as they beamed at the camera. Civetta and Graham wore coordinating bright floral ensembles while relaxing on a daybed in another snap.

Graham also showed off her striped bikini while standing on the shoreline and striking a playful pose. Other photos from their trip featured Graham modeling red and white bikinis, both by Dandy Del Mar. The actress was seen rocking a red bikini while lying on a daybed with Civetta, who rested his hand on her waist.

Graham also included a snap of herself at a yoga studio and other photos and videos of some of their activities, including enjoying the local cuisine, watching fire dancers perform and spending time with friends.

In the caption of her post, Graham wrote that she was "so grateful I got to go on a yoga retreat" in "beautiful Tulum." She also gave Civetta a shout-out, writing, "Grateful that @mcivetta came to hang out. It was so fun swimming, laying on the beach and dancing with you," adding emojis of male and female dancers along with pink hearts.

Civetta also shared photos from their vacation including several snaps of Graham. In the caption, the Emmy Award-nominated director wrote, "Grateful for the amazing time in the Mayan Riviera. Amazing food at @arcatulum @hartwoodtulum & @nomadetulum, watching the fire keeper under full moons and dream time with @imheathergraham Recharged for the road ahead!"

Graham and Civetta haven't publicly commented on their relationship and it is unclear when they began dating. On Jan. 19, Civetta shared photos of himself with Graham that were taking during a trip to Saudi Arabia, where they attended the Joy Awards, which is billed as "the Middle East's largest entertainment award ceremony celebrating stars in cinema, television, music, and sports."

The 2026 Joy Awards, held in the capital city of Riyadh were also attended by Oscar Isaac, Millie Bobby Brown and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, and featured performances by Katy Perry and Robbie Williams.Civetta praised Graham in the caption of his post, writing, "An amazing Arabian adventure with the brilliant, beautiful and inspired @imheathergraham."

Graham also posted Instagram photos from their trip and thanked Civetta for "coming on this adventure with me."

Graham was last publicly linked to John de Neufville, a real estate investor and avid snowboarder whom she began dating in 2022. During an April 2023 interview with People, Graham explained that she prefers to date men who work outside the entertainment industry.

"Of course, you want someone to understand your crazy schedule, which is different than a normal job, but I like dating someone who's not in the business," she said. "It puts it in perspective. Sometimes your job becomes so important to you, and then you realize there's so many other things in life that are happening. It's not all about the movie business."

Graham also explained why she chose not to marry or have children, telling the outlet, "I don't feel that I'm missing anything."

"If you're meant to have kids, you have kids," she told People. "And if you're not meant to have kids, then the universe gives you someone or something to nurture. I do sometimes feel like my projects are little kids; I have started to get more involved in producing and writing and directing."

Graham's previous partners include actor Josh Lucas and the late Heath Ledger. Meanwhile, Civetta was married to Italian actress and director Asia Argento from 2008 to 2013 and the former couple share daughter Nicola.

The exes appear to have maintained a friendly relationship with Civetta paying tribute to Argento on her birthday last September.

"Happy birthday Asia," Civetta wrote alongside photos from their time together. "Blessing, prosperity, creative chaos family n bliss on the this next decade. Keep on inspiring being inspired. Love ya ad infinitum Mamma Roma! ‘Art crimes for humanity.’"