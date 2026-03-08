Timothée Chalamet sparks heated debate after claiming that ‘no one cares’ about ballet and opera

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Timothée Chalamet is facing backlash from the ballet and opera communities after making remarks suggesting that "no one cares" about the centuries-old art forms.

In a video from a "CNN and Variety Town Hall Event" that was uploaded on Feb. 24, the 30-year-old actor and Matthew McConaughey discussed the growing industry tendency for films to front-load their "biggest action set pieces" instead of saving those sequences for the end.

Chalamet noted that he had seen an appetite, particularly among younger viewers, for movies "that are more patient and that pull you in," citing Netflix’s hit 2025 film "Frankenstein" as an example.

"It does take you having to wave a flag of, 'Hey, this is a serious movie,' or something, and some people do want to be entertained and quickly," the "Dune" star said.

"I'm really right in the middle, Matthew. I admire people, and I've done it myself, who go on a talk show and say, 'Hey, we've got to keep movie theaters alive, we've gotta keep this genre alive,' and another part of me feels like if people want to see it, like ‘Barbie,’ like ‘Oppenheimer,’ they're going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it."

"I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore,'" Chalamet said.

"All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there," he added with a laugh.

Chalamet appeared to realize that his offhand comments might have cost him some goodwill among members of the audience, joking, "I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

The Oscar nominee's remarks drew sharp criticism from prominent figures and organizations within the worlds of ballet and opera when they began circulating online earlier this week.

The Metropolitan Opera responded to Chalamet's comments in an Instagram post, which featured backstage footage of costumers, set designers and musicians preparing for a performance, showcasing the craftsmanship and collaboration behind an opera production.

"All respect to the opera (and ballet) people out there," the Met Opera wrote on the video, referencing Chalamet's remarks.

The organization went on to directly call out the actor in the caption, writing, "This one’s for you, @tchalamet…"

The Royal Ballet and Opera uploaded a video montage on social media that began with an audio clip of Chalamet’s comments over scenes from performances and backstage. The video then cut to a packed audience as the wording "We care" appeared on the screen.

"Every night at the Royal Opera House, thousands of people gather for ballet and opera," the organization wrote in the caption. "For the music. For the storytelling. For the sheer magic of live performance. If you’d like to reconsider, @tchalemet, our doors are open."

The organization also issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, writing, "Ballet and opera have never existed in isolation — they have continually informed, inspired, and elevated other art forms. Their influence can be felt across theatre, film, contemporary music, fashion, and beyond."

The LA Opera also took a swipe at Chalamet on Instagram in a post touting the success of their ongoing production "Akhnaten," writing, "Sorry, @tchalemet We'd offer you complimentary tickets to Akhnaten, but it's selling out. There are a few seats left to purchase if you hurry."

The Seattle Opera had a cheeky response to Chalament, offering a ticket promotion based on his remarks. "All we've got to say is... use promo code TIMOTHEE to save 14% off select seats for Carmen, through this weekend only."

"Timmy, you're welcome to use it too," the caption added. "See you at the opera!"

Meanwhile, several renowned performers took to social media to express their dismay over Chalamet's comments.

Grammy-winning opera singer Isabel Leonard commented on a post from Variety featuring McConaughey and Chalament's discussion, writing, "Honestly, I’m shocked that someone so seemingly successful can be so ineloquent and narrow minded in his views about art while considering himself as artist as I would only imagine one would as an actor."

She continued, "To take cheap shots at fellow artists says more in this interview than anything else he could say. Shows a lot about his character. You don’t have to like all art but only a weak person/artist feels the need to diminish in fact the VERY arts that would inspire those who are interested in slowing down, to do exactly that."

Brazilian ballet dancer Victor Caixeta Ballet also slammed Chalamet, writing, "Ballet and opera have survived for centuries. Let’s see if your movies are still watched in 300 years."

In a video on Instagram, New York City Ballet principal dancer Megan Fairchild explained that she took issue with Chalamet's suggestion that he deliberately chose a career in acting over ballet and opera.

"It’s not even the idea that he dissed ballet and opera that bothers me; It’s the suggestion that he had the talent and aptitude to pursue these Olympic-level artistic fields in the first place," she said.

"Timmy, I didn’t realize you were a world-class dancer or opera singer who simply chose not to pursue it because acting’s more popular! Ballet and opera aren’t niche hobbies people opt out of for fame. They’re disciplines you can only enter if you have the rare ability for them in the first place."

In the caption, Fairchild also referred to past comments that Chalamet has made about his family's ties to the world of ballet while also noting how he was seen stepping out wearing a New York City Ballet baseball cap in January.

"We forgive you, @tchalamet," she wrote. "We know you love @nycballet — we’ve seen the hat. And your lovely sister watches our rehearsals.

In a December 2025 interview, Chalamet recalled growing up around ballet through his family, noting that his grandmother, mother Nicole Flender and sister Pauline Chalamet were dancers.

"My grandmother danced in the New York City Ballet, my mother danced in the New York City Ballet, my sister danced in the New York City Ballet. I grew up dreaming big backstage at the Koch Theater in New York. […] I’m like a Venn Diagram of the best cultural influences of the 21st century and 20th century," he said in a clip posted by a fan account.

Some of Chalament's fellow Hollywood stars also voiced their disapproval of his comments including Jamie Lee Curtis, who reposted a video shared by actor Zach McNally, in which he shared his disappointment over Chalamet's remarks.

However, despite the overwhelmingly negative response from the ballet and opera communities, some online commentators defended Chalamet' stance, arguing that he was commenting on audience trends rather than the intrinsic value of ballet or opera.

"Look I’m a supporter of the arts, a very passionate one at that, but it’s clear what timothee chalamet was trying to say," one X user wrote. "It’s about audience engagement. He just didn’t phrase it well at all. I say this as someone who LOVES ballet and sees beauty in opera."

"Timothee Chalamet did nothing wrong," another agreed. "I am part of ballet and opera’s remaining audience. They are not widely popular artforms today. Film was the great mass medium of the 20th century. There is no guarantee that will continue. He shows appropriate concern for cinema’s future."

"Y’all, come on. I used to work for an opera company. My checks — which I needed to pay rent — bounced more than once," a social media user commented. "Glib phrasing aside, Timothée Chalamet is right: very few people care about opera. It sucks, but that’s reality."

On Friday, the New York Times published an op-ed titled "Timothée Chalamet Has a Point About Ballet," which argued that while Chalamet's opinion wasn't fully "fleshed out," the actor wasn't necessarily wrong.

"Chalamet’s point wasn’t that ballet and opera don’t matter, but that it isn’t really part of mainstream culture," the op-ed stated. "He was dismissing these art forms’ roles in our society, and is he wrong? The value of ballet and opera, and people’s perception around their value, are two different things."