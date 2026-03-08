Bruce Springsteen faces growing criticism over sky-high ticket prices for anti-Trump democracy tour launch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two weeks after announcing the launch of his "Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour," Bruce Springsteen is catching some heat as fans are left outraged over astronomical ticket prices.

"If this concert is meant to be a political statement, dynamic pricing makes no sense... It feels contradictory to defend democracy while playing by pure free-market rules where money decides everything," one fan wrote on Springteen's Instagram post. "Big fan and I’m in for a reasonable price, but I can’t help thinking about those who can’t play this game."

"Unfortunately no one can afford to actually go.....," another wrote.

"It’s so sad for anyone that’s a huge fan of yours and wants so very badly to see you in concert @springsteen but just can’t afford these ticket prices ! Especially now when the economy is so bad," another added. "I thought that you if anyone would really understand what I’m saying because you yourself talk about making this world more affordable to live in."

"$1000 for upper seats," a longtime fan commented. "Really he was the one fighting this and now you cannot get tickets at a decent price. I’ve always had floor seats (26 concerts of his) and now floor seats are $7k. I don’t think I’m using a mortgage payment on seats."

Representatives for Springsteen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Last month, Springsteen charged that Trump was a "wannabe king" as he announced the launch of the tour, which kicks off on March 31 in Minneapolis.

"We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times," Springsteen said in a video posted on social media . "But do not despair, the cavalry is coming. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C., for the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour."

He added, "We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America, American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C."

"Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome. So come on out and join the united free republic of E Street nation for an American spring of rock and rebellion. I’ll see you there," he said.

The tour announcement comes a few weeks after the release of his latest song, "Streets of Minneapolis," a protest tune that criticizes Trump and his administration's deployment of thousands of federal agents to crack down on illegal immigration in the blue-leaning state.

During a performance in Manchester, England, last year, Springsteen called President Donald Trump and his administration "corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous."

Trump, responding, declared that Springsteen was "obnoxious" and a "dried out prune of a rocker."

"Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country," Trump added in a social media post at the time.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this post.