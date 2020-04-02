Lindsay Lohan teases new song 'Back to Me' about 'living in the now'

Don't call it a comeback! Lindsay Lohan has returned to the scene with new music.

The "Mean Girls" actress, 33, teased her new song, titled "Back to Me," in a social media post on Wednesday.

"The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now," she wrote in the caption.

The song drops Friday and will be Lohan's first single in 12 years. Her last song was "Bossy" in 2008 and seems to be about the former child star rediscovering herself.

“I know that everything changes / hard things turn to basics,” Lohan sings in her new tune. “Now I’m coming back to me.”

Lohan previously revealed she was planning a comeback in the United States since January.

The star has been living in Greece and Australia, among other countries. Her other projects over the past few years have included her MTV reality TV show, "Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club," and being a judge on "The Masked Singer" in Australia.