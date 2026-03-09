Elizabeth Hurley wows in plunging Versace dress she first wore 27 years ago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley dug into her archives to re-wear the Versace dress she wore 27 years ago at the 1999 Met Gala.

On Sunday, Hurley, 60, shared a side-by-side image of herself wearing the dress in 1999 and again during an adventure in India in 2026.

"Viva Versace! For this weekend’s adventure in India, I dug into my archives and unearthed one of my favourite pieces, which I last wore to the Met Gala in 1999 😳 27 years may have passed, but some loves never fade💋 #Versace #shoppingfrommycloset @versace @donatella_versace," Hurley captioned her post on Instagram.

The dress, which Hurley first wore when she was 33, has a low neckline that's pulled together with a flower embellishment. The black dress also has a high slit. According to InStyle, Hurley paired her look with a $50,000 Bulgari necklace. The necklace is encrusted with 2.07 carats of diamonds on their signature snake design.

Fans quickly hopped into her comment section to give the English actress praise.

"Looking even better now than then. ❤️," one user wrote. Another added, "What elixir do you take? I mean seriously 🔥."

"Just like a very fine wine. @elizabethhurley1 YOU ARE AMAZING!" a third user wrote. "BRAVA!!! You look even better now if that’s possible — and so natural! What a true beauty you are! 💖," another added.

According to Good Housekeeping, Hurley recently revealed the answer to the "one question" the world has been dying to know.

"One question I get asked all the time is, how do you stay in shape and what do you eat?" she recently wrote on Instagram, according to the outlet.

"So here goes. My mantra is: don’t eat too much, too fast, too often or too late. Or, put another way, eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking and eat dinner earlier… Other than diet, my other advice is to move more. I don’t go to the gym or do any set exercise but I’m extremely active. There endeth the sermon," she wrote.

