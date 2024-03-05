What to watch in Super Tuesday primaries as Trump and Haley face off yet again
Super Tuesday results could solidify Trump's hold on the Republican presidential nomination, but Nikki Haley remains defiant that the former president cannot beat Biden in November. 15 states and American Samoa will hold primaries, with over 800 delegates on the line.
incoming update…
Presidential primaries, which are entirely run by state parties, are prone to changes based on the current political winds.
For Super Tuesday 2024, candidates face an intimidating gauntlet of 16 states and territories including Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.
While many of these states are mainstays of Super Tuesday, what is notable is the inclusion of delegate-rich states Texas and California on the same election day. While most Super Tuesdays have about 20% of the potential delegates up for grabs, the inclusion of both these states at once rockets that number to be 30% of Democrat electors and 36% of Republican electors available to be won.
The inclusion of these two powerful states could be interpreted as a desire for both parties to avoid a drawn out primary and focus on defeating the opposition in November.
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds joined "Fox News Sunday" with Shannon Bream this weekend to discuss Super Tuesday.
"Donald Trump overwhelmingly won every single state," Donalds said. "Now we move to Super Tuesday and let me just tell you, it's basically over already. It's going to be over Tuesday night when Super Tuesday ballots come in because there is no path to victory for Nikki Haley."
Donalds represents Florida's 19th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.
"On our side of the aisle, we believe in choices, we want options. The Democrats are the one who basically kicked Robert F. Kennedy out of their primary. They basically stopped Dean Phillips from being able to even try to mount a campaign against Joe Biden," he told Bream.
"Nikki Haley had an opportunity to run like everybody else. They all lost. Donald Trump is the nominee. We're going to move forward to November," he concluded.
Fox News' Bill Melugin joined Arthel Neville on FOX News Live from Raleigh, North Carolina this weekend in the days leading up to Super Tuesday.
"She told me, when I caught up with her, she has no interest whatsoever in running on a third party, no labels ticket," he told Neville of GOP hopeful Nikki Haley. "Why? She says she doesn't want a Democrat as a VP and she is a Republican. She says she is Republican's best shot at beating Joe Biden this November."
Earlier in the day, Haley held a campaign event with more than 1,100 people.
"She says she's been seeing bigger crowds in recent days," he said.
Haley recently received endorsements from Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Maine Sen. Susan Collins.
"Let's face it, Super Tuesday could be a make or break moment for her campaign," Melugin said. In speaking with Haley, he told Neville that he asked Haley about whether she will endorse Donald Trump if Tuesday doesn't go her way.
"First of all, I'll tell you when you're running a race, you don't think about anything negative happening," Haley said in response. "You only look at running through the tape. So, I am running through the rape, I'm not thinking about anything after that."
Super Tuesday’s history is littered with the bones of presidential campaigns. In an average post 2008 election year, upwards of 20% of available delegates are up for grabs.
In 2020, Super Tuesday was instrumental in securing President Joe Biden’s victory. Up until then, Biden had been struggling in early-voting states. But the day before Super Tuesday, many moderate Democrats dropped out and endorsed Biden. Biden swept 10 out of the 14 states, winning 53% of the delegates and solidifying his victory as the Democratic nominee.
In 2016 there were two days that the media deemed “Super Tuesday I & II”. On Super Tuesday I almost half of the remaining delegates required for victory were up for grabs, but on Super Tuesday II four states with winner-take-all delegate distribution were up for grabs.
Former President Trump won a plurality of delegates on Super Tuesday I and a majority on Super Tuesday II, all but locking down the nomination for him.
Voters in Michigan handed decisive victories to President Biden and former President Trump last week, increasing the odds of a 2020 rematch as the candidates look to solidify their frontrunner positions on Super Tuesday.
The Associated Press called Michigan for Biden and Trump shortly after polls closed last Tuesday, leaving both candidates undefeated in their bid to once again represent their respective parties in 2024's presidential election.
Biden's victory in the state came despite a late push among Arab Americans to "abandon" their support for the president over his continued support of Israel in the War in Gaza.
A growing movement called on voters to cast an "uncommitted" ballot instead of continuing what has typically been overwhelming support for the president.
The movement picked up the support of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who announced her public opposition to supporting the president ahead of her home state's primary.
"I was proud today to walk in and pull a Democratic ballot and vote uncommitted. We must protect our democracy. We must make sure that our government is about us, about the people," Tlaib said in a video shared by Listen To Michigan, a group supportive of the uprising against Biden.
Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.
Super Tuesday is a day during the U.S. presidential primary election season when several states, typically from various regions across the country, hold their primary elections or caucuses in early March.
New Hampshire and Iowa were the first states to hold contests in the 2024 presidential election cycle in January.
Super Tuesday is considered a critical day in the primary process, as the outcomes of millions of voters can significantly influence the overall nomination for presidential candidates. This year’s Super Tuesday will be held on March 5 with polls closing around 7 or 8 p.m. Results will not be immediately announced for many states.
On 2024's Super Tuesday, states participating in casting ballots include California, Colorado, Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
GOP candidate Nikki Hailey’s campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, wrote in a memo early Tuesday that “despite the media narrative, there is significant fertile ground for Nikki.”
“After Super Tuesday, we will have a very good picture of where this race stands. At that point, millions of Americans in 26 states and territories will have voted,” the memo read.
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has picked up several significant endorsements from key Republican senators. A growing number of GOP lawmakers urge Hailey to withdraw, advocating for party unity behind Trump before Super Tuesday.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham have endorsed Trump, snubbing Hailey, despite her being a former governor of the state from 2011-2017.
Fox News' Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.
Live Coverage begins here