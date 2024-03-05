What to watch in Super Tuesday primaries as Trump and Haley face off yet again

Presidential primaries, which are entirely run by state parties, are prone to changes based on the current political winds.

For Super Tuesday 2024, candidates face an intimidating gauntlet of 16 states and territories including Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

While many of these states are mainstays of Super Tuesday, what is notable is the inclusion of delegate-rich states Texas and California on the same election day. While most Super Tuesdays have about 20% of the potential delegates up for grabs, the inclusion of both these states at once rockets that number to be 30% of Democrat electors and 36% of Republican electors available to be won.

The inclusion of these two powerful states could be interpreted as a desire for both parties to avoid a drawn out primary and focus on defeating the opposition in November.