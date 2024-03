Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden overwhelmingly won the Democratic contests on Super Tuesday, with one notable exception — American Samoa.

The American territory, an island located in the South Pacific Ocean, voted for an unlikely Democratic candidate named Jason Palmer, a 52-year-old businessman from Baltimore.

Out of 91 ballots cast in the territory's caucus, Palmer won 51 and Biden won 40, according to the local party. The upset will not derail Biden’s march toward his party’s nomination, but it marks the second time the American territory has rejected Biden.

During the 2020 Democratic primaries, billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s only win came in American Samoa. He garnered 175 votes in the contest with Tulsi Gabbard coming second with 103 votes. Bernie Sanders earned 37 votes and Biden came fourth with 31.

After Tuesday’s caucus, Palmer thanked American Samoa in a message on X.

"Honored to announce my victory in the American Samoa presidential primary. Thank you to the incredible community for your support. This win is a testament to the power of our voices. Together, we can rebuild the American Dream and shape a brighter future for all."

Six delegates were at stake in the U.S. territory, with the vote split between Palmer and Biden.

On Tuesday, Palmer said winning the island by a mere 11 votes came as a shock to him.

"I found out that I had won because my phone started blowing up with friends and campaign staffers texting me," Palmer told The Associated Press.

He has also never visited American Samoa.

"I have been campaigning remotely, doing Zoom town halls, talking to people, listening to them about their concerns and what matters to them," he said.

Palmer entered the race in November 2023.

According to his campaign website, he admits he has a "very little chance of winning," but he wants his campaign to emphasize new "ideas, solutions and changing the conversation."

He has also loaned himself $500,000 for his campaign.

"You can’t take the money with you when you die," he said. "But you can change the world while you're here."

Residents of U.S. territories can vote in primaries but do not have any official representation in the Electoral College.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.