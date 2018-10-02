This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
At least two people died after a jet crashed Thursday afternoon in South Carolina when it failed to come to a stop on the runway and went down an embankment.
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed legislation that would provide $1.7 billion to help residents of the Carolinas and elsewhere recover from recent natural disasters.
A South Carolina man who allegedly kidnapped two women and committed sexual assault on one, was arrested Tuesday night, police said.
Florence is by no means done swamping the Carolinas, where rivers remain high above flood stage and thousands of people were told to plan to leave their homes Monday.
The death toll has now risen to 43 dead in the aftermath of former Hurricane Florence, authorities said.
Republican Rep. Ralph Norman drew ire Thursday night when he made a joke pertaining to the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The daughter of one of the women who drowned while shackled inside a medical transfer van was overrun by Florence floodwaters demands to know why sheriff’s deputies drove through a flooded road.
President Trump will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday to survey the impact of Florence, the White House said.
The chief prosecutor for South Carolina's capital city was indicted Tuesday on more than two dozen charges related to the misspending of public funds on trips to foreign countries including the Netherlands and the Galapagos Islands.