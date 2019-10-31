Expand / Collapse search
Paul Steinhauser

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 
Biden super PAC reversal comes amid fundraising struggle
5 days ago

A super PAC being formed to provide outside support for former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House campaign could be up and running as early as next week. And a former Biden aide who's expected to play a major role in the group’s effort also tells Fox News that the money hauled in will be spent on TV and digital commercials to boost Biden’s bid. The aide, who asked for anonymity to speak more freely, said the formation of the super PAC’s “a sign of reality.”