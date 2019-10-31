Paul Steinhauser

Sanders hits Biden where it hurts, suggests he’s losing ‘working-class’ support
Joe Biden insisted he’s still the front-runner in the Democratic presidential nomination race, downplayed the lack of an endorsement by former President Barack Obama, defended his son’s actions in Ukraine, and called President Trump an “idiot,” as he faced tough questions during an interview broadcast Sunday night on "60 Minutes."
A super PAC being formed to provide outside support for former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House campaign could be up and running as early as next week. And a former Biden aide who's expected to play a major role in the group’s effort also tells Fox News that the money hauled in will be spent on TV and digital commercials to boost Biden’s bid. The aide, who asked for anonymity to speak more freely, said the formation of the super PAC’s “a sign of reality.”