Taylor Swift urged people to head to the polls on Super Tuesday and vote in their parties' respective presidential primaries.

"Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories. I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power," she wrote in an Instagram story. "If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today."

"Whether you're in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org," she added.

Former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are competing in the Republican primary, with President Biden running to secure the Democratic nomination.

Voters will head to the polls in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. One territory, American Samoa, will also vote.

Most polls will close around 7 or 8 p.m. local time.