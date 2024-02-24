NFL team owner appears on stage with Trump during South Carolina victory speech

New York Jets owner and billionaire businessman Woody Johnson stood in support behind former President Trump in South Carolina on Saturday night after Trump was quickly projected the winner of the state’s primary.

Johnson, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom during the Trump administration, was on stage alongside his wife Suzanne behind Trump as the former president delivered a speech after his quick victory in the Palmetto State primary on Saturday.

Johnson, a member of the founding family of Johnson & Johnson, has previously expressed support for the former president during the 2024 campaign.

"Americans remember how good it was or how much better it was on the border, and inflation, and gas prices, and grocery prices, all that, during the Trump administration, and they want to get back there," Johnson told News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo earlier this month.

"So I think the most important thing is getting the former president back in the White House, which looks like it’s happening."

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson's representatives but did not immediately receive a response.

Trump's rapidly-called victory on Saturday over former U.N. ambassador and former two-term South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in her home state moves the former president another step closer to clinching the 2024 GOP nomination.

"It's an early evening and a fantastic evening," Trump told a crowd of supporters gathered at the South Carolina state fairgrounds in Columbia, the state capitol, just minutes after polls closed and he was declared the victor.

"Celebrate for 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work," he added, referencing next week's Michigan primary, and Super Tuesday the following week.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report