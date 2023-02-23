Expand / Collapse search
Emily Robertson

Production Assistant

Emily Robertson is a Fox News Digital production assistant. She began with Fox News Digital in 2022 as a part-time rotational production assistant and joined the weekend newsdesk team full-time in February 2023. Prior to working at Fox, Emily interned at CNSNews.com, where she covered politics and religion. Read More

Emily graduated from Liberty University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in Strategic Communication.

You can reach her by email at emily.robertson@fox.com or via Twitter @EmilyFRobertson.