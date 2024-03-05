Biden plans to 'trigger Trump' in new 'aggressive' election strategy: Report

In a major shift of his political strategy with just months to go before the election, President Biden wants to take every opportunity to attack former President Trump, according to a recent report.

Biden, who has frequently refused to call Trump by name in interviews, "is privately pushing for a much more aggressive approach to 2024: Go for Donald Trump's jugular," Axios reported Tuesday.

The report revealed that "Biden is convinced he'll rattle Trump if he taunts him daily" and that the president has told friends and allies that "he thinks Trump is wobbly, both intellectually and emotionally, and will explode if Biden mercilessly gigs and goads him."

One advisor told Axios that Biden could make Trump "go haywire in public."

"The ‘trigger Trump’ approach would be a departure from a traditional Rose Garden re-election campaign," according to the outlet.

The report comes one day after The New Yorker released a lengthy interview with Biden on the 2024 election.

The president insulted Trump, calling him a "loser." He also predicted that he would win in November and took aim at the media for sharing stories about his political demise.

"Losers who are losers are never graceful," Biden said of Trump in a lengthy interview granted to the New Yorker 's Evan Osnos, who penned a biography of the president that came out shortly before his 2020 election victory.

"I just think that he'll do anything to try to win. If — and when — I win, I think he'll contest it," Biden continued. "No matter what the result is."

Multiple reports have alleged that Biden has cursed at Trump in private and lost his temper at aides, revealing a side of the president that the public does not often see.

During conversations with his confidantes, Biden has allegedly referred to Trump as a "sick f---" who enjoys seeing others encounter setbacks, Politico reported in early February.

The publication spoke to three individuals who heard Biden make the remarks. One of those individuals added Biden also recently called Trump a "f---ing a--hole."

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

