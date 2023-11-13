Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses Trump, says Americans will reject Biden's 'posture of weakness'

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined "FOX & Friends" Monday to discuss her decision to endorse former President Trump in the 2024 Republican race. The former Trump White House press secretary said Americans are rejecting President Biden's "posture of weakness" as the president gets set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: I cannot envision that he would finally take a tough stance with this world leader. Frankly, any other we see him go up against or stand with on the world stage, he does it from a posture of weakness. I think that's one of the reasons that Donald Trump is crushing him in the polls, is because he's from a posture of weakness. Whether you look at what's happening right now in Israel, Ukraine, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the total failure to take China on head to head. He has always functioned from a posture of weakness. And that's not what America is looking for, and it's certainly not what America needs. We need somebody with strength and I think that is one of the things that's propelled Donald Trump in this race.

Sanders made the major endorsement Wednesday in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

"Our country has never needed Donald Trump more than we do right now," Sanders told a crowd gathered at a Hialeah, Florida, rally in support of former President Donald Trump .

"We've got out-of-control inflation, violent crime, an open border, a rising China. Biden and the left have failed over and over again, and they know it, and you know it, and it is time for a change. That is why tonight I am so proud to endorse my former boss, my friend, and everybody's favorite president, Donald J. Trump," she added.

