Marianne Williamson surprised Democratic insiders by coming in second behind President Biden in multiple states.

Williamson unsuspended her Democratic primary campaign on Wednesday after coming in second ahead of Biden challenger Rep. Dean Phillips in Michigan.

She managed to score second place in multiple states on Super Tuesday, including Arkansas, California, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont.

While Williamson failed to scoop up any delegates – and Biden dominated every election except American Samoa – her performance shows a notable base of support compared to Phillips.

Williamson made the announcement in a video statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Williamson said she returned to the race because she believes Biden is a vulnerable candidate to put up against former President Donald Trump.

Williamson has amassed an enthusiastic following on social media, something she believes can translate into real votes as she seeks to unseat Biden in the party's primary.

"American politics is very unpredictable," Williamson told Fox News Digital. "That's part of what makes it exciting and what makes it kind of challenging at times. If you're running, you run to win. You run to get your ideas out in front of the voters."

Williamson, who is making her second bid for president, is seen by most as a long shot to secure the Democratic nomination.

The New York bestselling author's first bid for president in 2020 saw her participate in two Democratic debates and generate some interest from voters who may not have known who she was previously. But Williamson ultimately fell short of gaining the traction she needed and dropped out of the race before the first nominating contest in Iowa.

Her 2024 bid faces perhaps an even bigger test in attempting to keep an incumbent president from regaining his party's nomination, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1884, well before voters were tasked with choosing the nominee.

But there are signs Williamson can be more than just an also-ran in the 2024 race, with the latest Fox News polling data showing she has the support of 9% of Democratic primary voters. She's also effectively leveraged social media, amassing an enthusiastic following on platforms such as TikTok.

Williamson boasts a platform that places her firmly in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, supporting universal health care under a "Medicare-for-all" type model, an aggressive approach to combating climate change , and the forgiveness of all public and privately held student debt.

