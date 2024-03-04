Mark Cuban would support Biden even if he was on his deathbed over Trump

Billionaire Mark Cuban reiterated his support for President Biden over Trump, even to the point of death, in a recent comment.

The Dallas Mavericks minority owner and media personality spoke to Bloomberg News after he visited the White House on Monday to take part in a roundtable discussion on controlling drug prices. Cuban explained that while he voted for Nikki Haley in the Texas GOP primary, he would vote for Biden in the general if Trump was his opponent.

Despite ongoing and growing concerns over Biden’s age, Cuban shrugged off the issue, claiming he would vote for the president even on his deathbed.

"If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," Cuban emphasized.

During the roundtable event, Cuban advised Biden to distance himself from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), claiming that if the White House stopped working with them, "the whole industry changes in 10 seconds."

"Just stop doing business with them," he said.

Cuban also encouraged Medicare and Medicaid to stop working with major "PBMs" as well.

"The biggest three PBMs will make you think they’re so big that if you don’t work with them, everything will collapse," Cuban said. "They are everything that is wrong with this industry."

However, he complimented Biden’s efforts to reform drug prices as "a good start" adding "for Medicare patients, they’ve been off-the-charts amazing, perfect."

Cuban previously voiced his support for Biden in 2020 while appearing on "Hannity."

"Donald Trump doesn't want to run a country. He wants to run a campaign," Cuban told Sean Hannity. "Joe Biden actually wants to run a country."

"Do you believe that he has the strength, the stamina, the mental acuity, the alertness to be taking on what is the toughest job in the world, being the president of the United States?" Hannity asked. "Do you in your heart believe he does?"

"One hundred percent," Cuban responded. "Absolutely."

He added later, "I will also say... the one event in the White House that [President Obama and] Joe Biden put on and spoke about his support for entrepreneurship is one more event than he [Trump] has ever done for entrepreneurs in the White House or anywhere else."