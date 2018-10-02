This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
A woman said she saw 6-year-old Maddox Ritch at the North Carolina park the day he vanished — contradicting a park worker’s claim that he never saw the child before the father reported him missing.
The Frying Pan Tower American Flag that millions of people saw being shredded by Hurricane Florence as it approached North Carolina is now being auctioned off to raise money for storm relief.
A mysterious person wearing a camouflage hat and loading a kayak into a white truck may have been the last person to see a North Carolina boy who was missing for several days before being discovered dead Thursday, officials said.
A body believed to be that of the missing North Carolina boy with autism was found Thursday, the FBI said, ending a nearly weeklong search for the 6-year-old who vanished in a park while he was with his father.
The North Carolina boy with autism who vanished nearly a week ago wasn’t seen at the park he was reported missing in by his father, the park worker who called 911 said on Wednesday.
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed legislation that would provide $1.7 billion to help residents of the Carolinas and elsewhere recover from recent natural disasters.
A North Carolina woman never expected completing a simple task such as yard work would nearly result in her death.
The father of a missing 6-year-old boy with autism blamed himself for his son’s disappearance this weekend, as officials continue to canvas the surrounding area of a North Carolina park for any signs of the child.
A North Carolina woman who was arrested last week after she sheltered 27 cats and dogs during the height of Hurricane Florence had her charges dropped Tuesday, a district attorney’s office announced.