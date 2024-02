Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Voters in Michigan handed decisive victories to President Biden and former President Trump Tuesday, increasing the odds of a 2020 rematch as the candidates look to solidify their frontrunner positions on Super Tuesday.

The Associated Press called Michigan for Biden and Trump shortly after polls closed Tuesday, leaving both candidates undefeated in their bid to once again represent their respective parties in 2024's presidential election.

Biden's victory in the state came despite a late push among Arab Americans to "abandon" their support for the president over his continued support of Israel in the War in Gaza.

A growing movement called on voters to cast an "uncommitted" ballot instead of continuing what has typically been overwhelming support for the president.

The movement picked up the support of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who announced her public opposition to supporting the president ahead of her home state's primary.

"I was proud today to walk in and pull a Democratic ballot and vote uncommitted. We must protect our democracy. We must make sure that our government is about us, about the people," Tlaib said in a video shared by Listen To Michigan, a group supportive of the uprising against Biden.

"When 74% of Democrats in Michigan support a cease-fire, yet President Biden is not hearing us, this is the way we can use our democracy to say listen."

Biden coasted to another victory in the state nevertheless, marking his fourth primary victory in four tries.

Trump also remained undefeated during the primary season by winning Michigan, besting former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the only other GOP candidate left in the race.

The results in the state further solidified both candidates' positions as frontrunners in their respective parties, a status that will face its largest test yet in the coming week.

For Democrats, voters in 14 states and American Samoa will head to the polls to choose their candidate on Super Tuesday. Those states include Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Republicans in Washington, D.C., will cast their ballots over three days at the end of this week before caucuses take place in Idaho and Missouri on Saturday. Voters in North Dakota will caucus on Monday.

The Haley campaign has seemingly made Super Tuesday the candidate's last stand against Trump. The campaign announced last week it made a seven-figure ad buy across Super Tuesday states.