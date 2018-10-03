Arthel Neville currently serves as a co-anchor for Americas News HQ (Saturdays at 1PM) and is based in New York. Neville first joined FNC in 1998, where she served as a contributor until 2001. She rejoined the network in 2010 as a New York-based anchor.Read More

Prior to her most recent role on FNC, Neville was the host of CNN's, Talkback Live with Arthel Neville, making her the first African-American woman to host her own daily show on the network.

After CNN, Neville served as the West Coast bureau chief for 20th Century Television's Geraldo-at-Large and as the lead anchor for Fox 5 Morning News in San Diego and KSWB-TV's four-hour weekday newscast.

Neville also hosted and produced her one-on-one celebrity interview show, Extreme Closeup, on E! Entertainment Television, becoming the first high-profile black female entertainment reporter. Following her groundbreaking show, Neville launched Extra for Warner Bros. Studios, where she delivered entertainment headlines to millions of homes every evening. Neville also co-hosted Fox's national morning show Good Day Live. In addition to this, she has guest hosted on The View, Live (with Regis Philbin), and co-hosted the Miss Teen USA Pageant with Dick Clark and the Miss Universe Pageant to a worldwide audience of over 60 million people.

Neville started her career as a general assignment reporter for KVUE-TV (ABC) in Austin while a journalism student at the University of Texas. In 2003, she was recognized by the university for her contribution to broadcast journalism with the Outstanding Young Texas Ex Award.