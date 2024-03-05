Top Republicans rally behind Trump, call for unity after dominant Super Tuesday showing: 'Primary is over'

Reactions poured in from prominent conservatives on social media as former President Trump cruised to victory in nearly every contest in Super Tuesday’s primaries, most of whom called on the party to unite behind him.

"Man I knew Trump would have a good night but this is a rout," Ohio GOP Senator JD Vance posted on X as Trump continued to stack up victories in state after state on Tuesday night. "For voters, we have the next six months to convince them that DJT deserves another term."

"But for donors and political professionals, it's time to unite behind our nominee. Please stop wasting time and money."

"Admit it," Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X . "The primary is over."

"Time for Republicans to unite and restore sanity at the border."

"It is LONG past time for us to rally around President Trump as our Republican nominee who will defeat Joe Biden this November," GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, thought by some to be in consideration for Trump’s running mate, posted on X.

"The GOP presidential primary is over," Ohio GOP Chair Alex Triantafilou posted on X . "President Trump’s resounding Super Tuesday victories have solidified it. It is time to listen to our voters and unite the Republican Party."

"Voters across our country have spoken — this race is about the American people," South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, also rumored to be a potential pick for vice president, posted on X . "It's about safe streets, quality education, and a secure border. Donald J. Trump is the one candidate to unite our country around success and WIN in November."

Trump made no mention of Haley in his victory speech on Tuesday night but said that "success will bring unity to our country."

"We’re honored to have received the support of millions of Americans across the country today, including in Vermont where Nikki became the first Republican woman to win two presidential primary contests," Haley’s campaign said in a statement on Tuesday as she appeared to finish Super Tuesday with only Vermont in the win column.

"Unity is not achieved by simply claiming ‘we’re united.’ Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump. That is not the unity our party needs for success. Addressing those voters’ concerns will make the Republican Party and America better."