Bill Melugin currently serves as a national correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based out of the Los Angeles bureau. He joined the network in May 2021.

Prior to joining FNC, Melugin served as an investigative reporter for KTTV-TV Los Angeles. In this capacity, he helped break a number of stories including the news of California Governor Gavin Newsom failing to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines while eating at the French Laundry restaurant. While at KTTV, his breaking news coverage was also featured across FNC programming, including Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle and The Story. Prior to joining FNC, Melugin worked as an anchor and investigative reporter at WJYZ-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina and as a fill-in anchor at KFOX-TV in El Paso, Texas.

A two-time recipient of Radio & TV News Association of Southern California’s Golden Mike Award for Best Investigative Journalism, Melugin was also awarded a local Emmy award for investigative reporting.

He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, where he majored in Broadcast Journalism.