South Carolina primaries kick off Saturday morning
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are still competing in the presidential primaries. Today, polls open and close in the South Carolina primary elections.
incoming update…
The polls opened in South Carolina at 7:00 a.m. ET.
South Carolina is the “first in the south” primary and the fifth Republican contest of the primary season.The state traditionally has a strong evangelical showing and rewards socially conservative candidates. In 2016 former President Donald Trump won the state with 32% of the vote, beating Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio who got 22% each.
In the 2012 primary season Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich carried the state by 40% to later Presidential Nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney’s 27%. South Carolina, a largely conservative state, has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1976 when the state went to Jimmy Carter.
Democrats have prioritized South Carolina in their election lineup due to a growing number of minority voters. In 2004 Republicans won 57% of the vote in South Carolina and that number has remained relatively consistent all the way through the 2020 election between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
Former President Donald Trump’s performance in South Carolina has been relatively consistent since his entrance into the political arena.
In 2016, Trump won the primary with 32.5% of the vote compared to Marco Rubio’s 22.5%, Ted Cruz’s 22.3%, and Jeb Bush’s 7.9%. He later went on to win South Carolina in the general election with 55% of the vote.
In 2020, with Trump being the incumbent, no Republican primary was held in South Carolina. In the general election, Trump defeated President Joe Biden with 55% of the vote.
Trump is expected to beat his old South Carolina record of 32.5% against former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Primary day is Saturday, February 24th with the results being announced that evening.
The 2024 presidential election marks an especially significant year for South Carolina primary voters.
The Democrat Party broke tradition by switching up their primary calendar for 2024 so that the first official primary would take place in South Carolina other than Iowa in an effort to reach more minority voters.
The primary was held on Feb. 3, where incumbent President Biden was declared the winner of the party's primary calendar kickoff.
On the Republican side, there is also an emphasis on the Palmetto State this cycle with the state's very own former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley competing on the GOP ballot.
Haley is competing against former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination, and voters nationwide are eager to see whether voters in her home state will rally behind her or support the former president.
Haley and Trump are set to face off at the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24, 2024.
A (highly unlikely) defeat for former President Donald Trump would be a shocking upset that could dramatically reshape the state of the primary race.
After winning a landslide victory in Iowa, a solid victory in New Hampshire, and a landslide victory in Nevada, Trump has been advancing a message that the primary is practically over. And polls suggest a knockout victory for Trump in former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s home state.
However, if Haley is able to pull off a win (or even a tie) in South Carolina, it could show that Trump could be beaten and give Haley much needed momentum going into the all-important Super Tuesday contests.
Haley’s campaign has revolved around courting moderates and Republicans who have distanced themselves from the GOP in recent elections. If Haley has a strong showing in South Carolina, it would mean she is capable of making inroads with the evangelical base that would be required to win the presidential election.
In another primary election season, a knockout victory by former President Donald Trump against former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, in her own state, might be a campaign’s death knell. However, Haley has vowed to take the fight on through Super Tuesday and has made a point that she considers Trump a losing candidate in 2024.
Losses in all three primary states so far means Haley is not going into South Carolina with much momentum.
A significant loss in her own state would make that momentum even worse heading into Super Tuesday.
With around 800 delegates up for grab on March 5, and 150 over the next two weeks, if Haley does not perform well during Super Tuesday it could be virtually impossible for her candidacy to achieve the nomination. That makes every opportunity for her to gain any momentum prior to Super Tuesday invaluable and South Carolina could be her last opportunity.
Voters are casting ballots today in South Carolina, the last of the major early states to choose a Republican nominee for president before Super Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump has maintained a consistent and commanding polling lead, while the state’s former governor, Nikki Haley, will try to prove that she is a viable candidate with a competitive performance.
She will need to win at least in Charleston and Richland to clear that bar, while Trump will be looking to sweep the rest of the state.
Two counties in upstate South Carolina, Greenville and Spartanburg, add up to about 16% of the registered voter population of the state.
Like the overall region, these two counties are also heavily White and evangelical.
As we saw in Iowa, these voters favor Trump by wide margins, and the latest polling in South Carolina suggests they will vote similarly here today.
In line with her strategy in New Hampshire, Haley will look to win in highly populated urban and suburban areas.
Charleston and Richland, which make up about 16% of the overall statewide vote, are at the top of the list.
Charleston County is home to the city of the same name, which is also the most populated city in the state. Richland County contains Columbia, the state’s capital and home of the University of South Carolina.
Some of Trump’s best performances in the 2016 Republican primary came from very small, rural counties.
He received more than 40% of the vote in 13 counties, ten of which had populations of less than 50,000 people.
Look to places like Lee County, in central South Carolina, where Trump took home 47% of the vote, beating closest rival Cruz by 25 points. Lee County’s population is about 16,000 people and dropping.
And that was in a race with two popular challengers, at a time when Trump had not yet persuaded the base that he had the right conservative credentials.
Collectively, these rural areas represent a powerful part of the overall statewide vote in South Carolina.
Fox News' Rémy Numa contributed to this update.
Nikki Haley has ramped up her attacks on former President Trump in the weeks before the South Carolina Republican primary, where Trump is widely expected to trounce her.
On the campaign trail in the closing days, Haley told her supporters, "I will take the bruises. I will take the cuts. This is going to be messy and I'll take the hurt, because I believe nothing good comes easy. Sometimes we have to feel pain to appreciate the blessing."
Haley has also turned up the volume this month in her verbal attacks on Trump, from his legal entanglements to his controversial comments on NATO and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as well as his mocking of her husband, who is overseas on a military tour of duty.
Trump grabbed a majority of the votes in Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary victories in January, and won by a landslide earlier this month in the Nevada and U.S. Virgin Island caucuses, as he moves toward locking up the nomination.
The former president has only made a handful of stops in South Carolina this month, while he has campaigned relentlessly. But the final polls indicate Trump maintains a very large double-digit lead.
While South Carolina is home to Haley, the former president enjoys the backing of the state's governor, nearly the entire congressional delegation and scores of state lawmakers and local officials.
Veteran South Carolina-based Republican consultant Dave Wilson pointed to Trump's "groundswell" in the state and highlighted the former president's "ground forces."
Wilson, who remains neutral in the primary, also noted that "Nikki Haley is reintroducing herself to South Carolina" because "almost a million people have moved into the state since she was governor."
But pointing to her undefeated electoral record, Wilson said, "Never underestimate Nikki Haley. Never count Nikki Haley out."
Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this update.
Nikki Haley is looking to prevent what Donald Trump's presidential campaign predicts will be an "a-- kicking" in her home state of South Carolina Saturday by courting independent voters.
"This is an open primary," Haley emphasized in a "Fox and Friends" interview this week.
The former two-term Palmetto State governor who later served as U.N. ambassador in the former president's administration notes that "anybody can vote in the primary, as long as you didn't vote in the Democrat primary on February 3rd in South Carolina."
Trump is the 2024 GOP frontrunner as he bids a third straight time for the White House. He grabbed a majority of the votes last month in Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary victories and won by a landslide earlier this month in the Nevada and U.S. Virgin Island caucuses to close in on locking up the nomination.
The final polls in South Carolina showed Trump maintaining a large double-digit lead over Haley, the last remaining major rival challenging the former president.
Independents helped fuel Haley's 43% showing in New Hampshire, where she lost to Trump by 11 points. But while independent voters have long played a crucial and influential role in the first-in-the-nation primary, they are much less of a factor in South Carolina's more conservative electorate, where evangelical voters enjoy prominence in GOP contests.
Republican primary voters are headed to the polls in South Carolina today, February 24, 2024, for the Palmetto State's Republican presidential primary.
Former President Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP front-runner, will face off against his last remaining primary challenger, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in her home state. Haley also served as Ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's first term in office.
Trump, who is the favorite to win, predicted that Haley would bow out of the race soon after the votes are counted.
"She's getting clobbered," Trump emphasized at a recent rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, as he touted his formidable lead over Haley in Saturday's Republican presidential primary in the Palmetto State. "She's finished."
"You’re not supposed to lose your home state. It shouldn’t happen," Trump added Tuesday at a Fox News town hall in Greenville. "She’s losing it bigly."
The expected win in South Carolina would move Trump a step closer to clinching the Republican nomination, and his campaign, in a memo earlier this week, argued that Haley's White House bid will end "fittingly, in her home state."
But Haley, the last major Trump challenger for the nomination left standing, remains defiant.
"Some of you — perhaps a few of you in the media — came here today to see if I’m dropping out of the race. Well, I’m not. Far from it," the former two-term South Carolina governor who later served as U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration said in a major speech minutes after the release of the Trump campaign memo.
"I refuse to quit. South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere," Haley emphasized.
And she added that "I have no fear of Trump’s retribution."
The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. ET and close at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this update.
Live Coverage begins here