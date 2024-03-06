Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt Adam Schiff's victory speech, demand cease-fire in Gaza

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted Rep. Adam Schiff's, D-Calif, victory speech on Tuesday after he secured the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat.

The seat was held for more than 30 years by former Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., until her death last year, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint Democrat Sen. Laphonza Butler to fill the vacancy.

As Schiff attempted to introduce his family at his watch party following his victory, demonstrators chanted "cease-fire now" and "Free Palestine," and the chants grew louder as the lawmaker's remarks were drowned out.

At least one person was escorted away from the stage amid the protest.

Schiff addressed the protest following the disruption.

"We are so lucky to live in a democracy where we all have the right to protest," he said. "We want to make sure we keep this kind of democracy."

The California Democrat told reporters Tuesday that he supported the Biden administration’s call for a cease-fire in Gaza on the condition of the release of Israeli hostages.

"My position is the same as the administration, which is there needs to be a deal to release the hostages and have a pause in the fighting," Schiff said.

This comes five months after Hamas terrorists launched an attack against Israel, leading to military retaliation by Israeli forces. Hamas took more than 200 hostages during the attack on Oct. 7.

More than 31,000 people have been killed in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas since Oct. 7, including more than 30,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Schiff will face Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey in the general election in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.