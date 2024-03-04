Ex-MLB star in statistical tie with Schiff in California Senate race, says voters are 'mad' at Democrats

Rep. Adam Schiff's Republican primary challenger in California's Senate race warned voters in the Golden State have been "suppressed" by the Democrats as he remains in a "statistical tie" to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat.

Steve Garvey, a former 10-time MLB All-Star, joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his candidacy and why he believes Californians are "mad" about the state's Democratic leadership.

"The people of California, who have been suppressed by one party, are saying they're mad," Garvey told Brian Kilmeade on Monday.

"They're not going to take it anymore," said the longtime Dodgers first baseman, adding that voters in the state know "his heart" and believe that he'll represent their best interests.

"These are career politicians who have failed the people, and it's time for change, a fresh young face, with new ideas… Somebody that knows that he can make a difference, and I think people believe that I can."

Garvey is in a "statistical tie" against opponent Adam Schiff, according to a poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. The data indicates 27% of voters would back Garvey compared to Schiff's 25%, which is a steep increase from data back in January.

Garvey emphasized the importance of the border crisis, arguing the issue is top of mind for voters as cartels continue to wage "war against America."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources told Fox that in just the last 72 hours, there have been more than 21,000 migrant encounters and 3,600 in the San Diego border sector alone.

"Once I started running, they started listening to my common sense, compassionate, consensus-building plea to them," Garvey said. "And I said, ‘Well, let me fight crime in the streets for you. Let me try to get the homeless off the streets and get care for them. Let me help fight the border.’ By the way, the cartels are the true terrorists. They're the ones that infiltrate. They organize. … It's the true war against America."

On March 5, California voters will head to the ballot box to fill the late senator's seat, which is currently being filled temporarily by Laphonza Butler. Four candidates are in the running for her seat - Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee alongside Garvey, who is the only Republican in the race.

Whichever two of the four candidates receives the highest number of votes in the March primary will advance to the November general election, no matter which party each candidate represents.

"I'll meet with all 99 senators. I'll stick out my hand, and I'll tell them I want to work with them," Garvey said.

"But it's the people that I serve, people of California, people of this country. They know where my heart is. It's a campaign of grace and civility, and people are standing up and answering with their votes."