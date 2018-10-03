Jessica Tarlov currently serves as a contributor for FOX News Channel (FNC), offering political analysis and insight across FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming. She joined the network in 2017.Read More

Tarlov also presently holds the position as Senior Director of Research and Consumer Insight for Bustle Digital Group, the owner and operator of Bustle.com, Romper.com, and Elitedaily.com. Prior to joining FNC as a contributor, she appeared as a frequent guest on the network since 2014.

Previously, Tarlov was a Democratic strategist with Douglas Schoen, LLC where she advised domestic and international clients on messaging strategies for more than five years. Throughout her career, she has published work for FoxNews.com, The Daily Beast, The New York Daily News and Forbes.

Tarlov graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a B.A. in history and later earned two master’s degrees and a Ph.D. in political science and government from the London School of Economics and Political Science.