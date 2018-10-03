This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
A set of bones discovered along the steep slopes of a mountain in Colorado may provide the final clues authorities need to figure out what happened to a woman involved in a love triangle who was last seen in 1980.
A Texas man's attempt to find the perfect spot to pop the question atop a Colorado mountain ended with newly engaged couple having to be rescued after an hours-long, harrowing experience.
For the first time in Major League Baseball history, a pair of tiebreaking games will settle two National League division titles after all four tied teams won on Sunday.
An experiment that was supposed to help Denver’s homeless population came to an abrupt end this week.
A woman visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas earlier this month made the “find of a lifetime,” uncovering a nearly 3-carat diamond, which she initially thought was a piece of glass.
A pro-gun control group has agreed to amend a political ad after the father of a school shooting victim accused it of “politicizing” the death of his daughter.
The Democratic nominee for governor in Colorado was involved in a physical altercation with a former female employee in 1999 and pushed her, police records show.
Children's Hospital Colorado announced it would remove gender markers from patients' wristbands as part of an effort to support their "unique gender identity."
Colorado officials released video Monday showing the moment a man who was fatally shot by police opened his truck door and pointed a handgun at deputies during an August traffic stop.