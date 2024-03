Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann called for the Supreme Court to be "dissolved" following Monday’s unanimous ruling against Colorado's removal of former President Trump from the 2024 ballot.

"The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy. Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the ‘court’ has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate. It must be dissolved," Olbermann posted on X.

A follower responded, "Dissolve the separation of powers to save democracy?" And Olberman shot back, "If the political whores on the court are overruling quite explicit language in the constitution to benefit one politician, your ‘separation of powers’ died long ago."

The far-left media personality also responded to a conservative who told him to "cry more" by declaring, "Those aren't tears, Fascist. They're urine. I'm sure you enjoy being bathed in it."

Olbermann also said the Supreme Court is "betraying America yet again," on a video posted to social media. All nine justices ruled in favor of Trump in the case, which will impact the status of efforts in several other states to remove GOP frontrunner from their respective ballots.

The court considered for the first time the meaning and reach of Article 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars former officeholders who "engaged in insurrection" from holding public office again. Challenges have been filed to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot in over 30 states.

"We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency," the Court wrote.

Olbermann, the firebrand known for his stormy exits from MSNBC and ESPN, has been among the most outspoken critics of former President Trump, even moving out of his luxury New York City apartment building because it was owned by him.

In 2017, Olbermann was widely criticized when his anti-Trump book featured a cover image of himself draped in the American flag, which is visibly touching the ground – a violation of U.S. flag code.

He famously walked away from ESPN ahead of the 2020 election so he could speak out against Trump on YouTube and social media.

Fox News Digital’s Charles Creitz, Briannna Herlihy and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.