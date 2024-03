Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Colorado Republicans have threatened the state's top election official with a recall effort after the Supreme Court decided 9-0 that Colorado cannot stop former President Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., led state party officials in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Jena Griswold Monday that accused her of attempting to "disenfranchise millions of Coloradans" and called the effort to bar Trump from the ballot "a stain on our Republic and an outright embarrassment."

"With today's unanimous decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to keep President Donald J. Trump on the Colorado primary ballot, it is now even more clear Coloradans should have zero faith in you to adequately protect their right to vote and oversee elections in the state of Colorado," the letter states.

The GOP officials charge that Griswold made "a selfish political decision to rig the primary election" against Trump and declare that "all legal options" are on the table for payback, "including a formal recall effort."

The letter was signed by Boebert, Colorado Republican Party Chairman Dave Wiliams, state party Vice Chair Hope Scheppelman and Secretary Anna Feguson.

On Monday, Griwsold said she was disappointed when the Supreme Court overturned her decision to bar Trump from the ballot in a unanimous ruling.

"My larger reaction is disappointment," Griswold said on MSNBC. "I do believe that states should be able under our constitution to bar oath-breaking insurrectionists."

"Ultimately, this decision leaves open the door for Congress to act to pass authorizing legislation, but we know that Congress is a nearly non-functioning body," she added. "So ultimately, it will be up to the American voters to save our democracy in November."

Colorado had argued Trump was disqualified from public office under the 14th Amendment for inciting an "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. However, the nine justices held that Article 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars former officeholders who "engaged in insurrection" from holding public office again, can only be enforced by Congress.

"We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency," the court wrote.

Trump called the high court's decision "both unifying and inspirational" in exclusive comments to Fox News Digital.

"Today’s decision, especially the fact that it was unanimous, 9-0, is both unifying and inspirational for the people of the United States of America," the 2024 GOP frontrunner said.

