POLITICS

Trump defeats Haley again in Michigan, wins state's remaining delegates at GOP convention

Former President Trump won the Michigan primary be a commanding margin

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Former President Trump will win more delegates from Saturday's Michigan Republican caucuses, after decisively winning the state's primary earlier in the week.

Republicans gathered in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday to hold a convention that eventually allocated the remaining 39 of the state's 55 presidential delegates to Trump.

Trump was victorious in the Michigan primary earlier this week, beating Haley by 41 points and earning 12 delegates compared to Haley’s 4.

Michigan Republicans were forced to split their primary into two parts after Democrats who control the state government moved Michigan into the early primary states, violating the national Republican Party’s rules.

WHEN COULD TRUMP BECOME THE GOP NOMINEE? HERE’S WHAT THE NUMBERS TELL US

Donald Trump, Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. (Getty Images)

Saturday’s convention comes just days after a Kent County judge affirmed that former Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo was properly removed by party members in January. The decision officially hands the state party over to former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, whom the Republican National Committee recognized last month.

Republicans in Idaho and Missouri held caucuses on Saturday night that Trump is expected to easily win. 

WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL BOARD SAYS BIDEN SHOULD IGNORE LIBERAL 'WISH LISTS,' SECURE BORDER TO BEAT TRUMP

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New York Young Republican Club Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 09, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump has scored convincing victories in each of the primary battles thus far and his team has suggested that he will secure the GOP nomination by the end of the month. But Haley has pledged that she is staying in the race until at least March 5, when 16 states hold Super Tuesday primaries, and over 800 delegates will be at stake.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

