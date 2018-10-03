Mike Emanuel currently serves as chief congressional correspondent and senior political correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined FNC in 1997 as a Los Angeles-based correspondent.Read More

Most recently, Emanuel has covered lawmakers passing tax reform, the confirmation hearings for the Trump Cabinet, and the confirmation hearings for President Trump's two Supreme Court nominees. Additionally, he has covered Secretary Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. Emanuel has reported on some of the key 2014 congressional races, the IRS scandal, the hearings surrounding the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya attacks and President Barack Obama's 2015 State of the Union address from Capitol Hill.

During his tenure at FNC, Emanuel has provided live coverage of many national and international stories, including the 2012 presidential elections, the 2005 Iraqi elections from Baghdad and the execution of former dictator Saddam Hussein. Emanuel has also secured interviews with top political figures, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former Vice President Dick Cheney, then-President George W. Bush, then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates and then-Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge.

Before joining FNC, Emanuel worked for KCAL-TV (CBS 9), a local independent station in Los Angeles, CA, where he covered breaking news. Prior to that, he covered local and state politics for KMID-TV (ABC 2) in Midland, Texas, KCEN-TV (NBC 6) in Waco, Texas and KTBC-TV (FOX 7) in Austin, Texas.

Emanuel received a B.A. in communications from Rutgers University where he worked as a play-by-play radio announcer for Rutgers athletics on WRSU-FM (88.7 FM).