Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TV
Published

The best TV shows on Hulu to binge

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 13Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

One of the best parts about having extra free time is binging television.

Whether you only have time for just one episode or you don't have any plans all day, Hulu has more than enough content to fuel that binging habit, especially when it comes to television shows.

Whether you're looking for a chuckle, a tear-jerker or anything in between, here's a look at some of the most binge-worthy shows on Hulu right now:

'FULL HOUSE' CAST RECREATES ICONIC INTRO DEVOTED TO CORONAVIRUS

"30 Rock"

Tina Fey as Liz Lemon and Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy in '30 Rock.'

Tina Fey as Liz Lemon and Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy in '30 Rock.' (Ali Goldstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

This Tina Fey-penned show is loosely based on her experiences on "Saturday Night Live," but follows Liz Lemon, a television writer leading a crew of goofy misfit writers and egotistical actors with the help of network executive Jack Donaghy.

Cast: Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski

Rated: TV-14

LUCY LAWLESS TO HOST 'XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS' MARATHON DURING QUARANTINE

"Grey's Anatomy"

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy.' (Richard Cartwright/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

"Grey's Anatomy" follows a slew of medical professionals as they progress in their careers, friendships, and relationships, all while working endlessly to save the citizens of Seattle from medical peril.

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Eric Dane

Rated: TV-14

'FAMILIES OF THE MAFIA' STAR KAREN GRAVANO EXPLAINS WHY DAD SAMMY 'THE BULL' IS APPEARING ON MTV SHOW

"Seinfeld"

L-R: Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry, Jason Alexander as George, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine and Michael Richards as Kramer in 'Seinfeld.'

L-R: Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry, Jason Alexander as George, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine and Michael Richards as Kramer in 'Seinfeld.' (George Lange/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Image)

Often dubbed "a show about nothing," Seinfeld follows, well, Jerry Seinfeld, and his pals in their everyday trials and tribulations while living on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards

Rated: TV-PG

'MODERN FAMILY' CAST SHARES MEMORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA AHEAD OF SERIES FINALE

"Homeland"

'Homeland' cast L-R: Rupert Friend as Peter, Claire Danes as Carrie, F. Murray Abraham as Dar and Mandy Patinkin as Saul.

'Homeland' cast L-R: Rupert Friend as Peter, Claire Danes as Carrie, F. Murray Abraham as Dar and Mandy Patinkin as Saul. (Jim Fiscus/SHOWTIME)

A CIA officer with bipolar disorder believes she's found a prisoner of war -- a member of the United States Marine Corps. -- who has been turned while being held captive by al-Qaeda, so she sets out to neutralize the threat she perceives.

Cast: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Damian Lewis, Rupert Friend

Rated: TV-MA

BETHANY FRANKEL SLAMS 'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK,' CLAIMS IT'S NOT 'INSPIRING PEOPLE'

"Bob's Burgers"

The Belcher family, as seen in 'Bob's Burgers.'

The Belcher family, as seen in 'Bob's Burgers.' (FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Financially troubled Bob Belcher runs a burger restaurant in a beach town while raising three eccentric children with his high-energy wife, Linda.

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Kristen Schaal, John Roberts

Rated: TV-PG

TRUMP, ASKED ABOUT POTENTIAL 'TIGER KING' PARDON, JOKES HE'LL 'TAKE A LOOK'

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson in 'Law &amp; Order: Special Victims Unit.'

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson in 'Law &amp; Order: Special Victims Unit.' (Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The longest-running live-action primetime series, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," follows the specially trained squad of detectives investigating sex-related crimes, some based loosely on real-life crimes.

Cast:  Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, Dann Florek

Rated: TV-14

‘CELEBRITY GHOST STORIES' MEDIUM KIM RUSSO CLAIMS SHE CHANNELED ELVIS PRESLEY: 'THAT NEVER HAPPENS RANDOMLY'

"American Horror Story"

Evan Peters as Kai Anderson in 'American Horror Story: Cult.'

Evan Peters as Kai Anderson in 'American Horror Story: Cult.' (Frank Ockenfels/FX, Copyright 2017, FX Networks. All rights reserved.)

Ryan Murphy's groundbreaking show focuses on a different spooky story each season, tackling the likes of witch covens, haunted hotels, a 1980s slasher story, and even the apocalypse.

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates

Rated: TV-MA

ELLEN DEGENERES SLAMMED AFTER JOKING ABOUT CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINING IN LA HOME BEING LIKE 'JAIL'

"Parks and Recreation"

'Parks and Recreation' cast L-R: Chris Pratt as Andy, Aubrey Plaza as April, Retta as Donna, Rashida Jones as Ann, Nick Offerman as Ron, Aziz Ansari as Tom, Rob Lowe as Chris, Amy Poehler as Leslie, Adam Scott as Ben and Jim O'Heir as Garry.

'Parks and Recreation' cast L-R: Chris Pratt as Andy, Aubrey Plaza as April, Retta as Donna, Rashida Jones as Ann, Nick Offerman as Ron, Aziz Ansari as Tom, Rob Lowe as Chris, Amy Poehler as Leslie, Adam Scott as Ben and Jim O'Heir as Garry. (Colleen Hayes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The series follows the everyday life of the endlessly passionate Leslie Knope, assistant director of the parks and recreation department of Pawnee, Ind., and her teammates as they tackle both the mundane and the unconventional.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cast: Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe

Rated: TV-14