Jerry Seinfeld apologizes for ‘copycats’ claim after hearing from former British TV host

What’s the deal with Jerry Seinfeld?

The star of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” recently poked fun at other, similar shows, suggesting they had co-opted his idea of chatting while riding around in autos.

"These are all real shows!" Seinfeld says in a tweet. "And we are proud that others have taken notice of our style and have been inspired by it. The only comment we would like to make is: If you're going to knock us off, get it right!"

It was all part of Seinfeld’s promotion for his show’s newest season.

But on Wednesday the comedian – who starred on “Seinfeld” for nearly a decade – found him apologizing to a British actor who hosted a chat-in-cars show several years before Seinfeld’s show premiered.

Robert Llewellyn tweeted Wednesday that his “Carpool” show predates “Comedians in Cars,” having run on the Internet in 2009 and aired on TV in 2010-11.

The concept was similar: Llewellyn conversed with celebrities while they rode around in a Toyota Prius.

“Apology to Robert Llewelyn [sic] Car Pool,” Seinfeld tweeted Wednesday. “Had not heard of it.”

"That's very kind of you sir," Llewellyn tweeted back. "I've moved on since the Carpool days but the series is still up on YouTube."