Christopher Meloni back as 'SVU' character Elliot Stabler in new NBC crime series

Christopher Meloni is bringing his “Law & Order: SVU” character back to television.

Variety has confirmed with sources that Meloni will return as Elliot Stabler in a new NBC series that hails from “Law & Order” mastermind Dick Wolf. The show has received a 13-episode order at the broadcaster.

The show will reportedly follow Stabler as he heads up the organized crime division of the NYPD. Matt Olmstead is being eyed to write the series and serve as showrunner. Wolf will executive produce along with Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Universal Television, where Wolf recently signed a massive new overall deal, will produce.

NBC and Universal Television declined to comment.

The series brings Meloni back into the Dick Wolf fold for the first time since he left “SVU” in the show’s 12th season back in 2011. Meloni departed the show at the end of Season 12, so it was written into the Season 13 premiere that Stabler had retired from the police force.

Meloni, who is also well known for his role on the HBO drama “Oz,” has starred in a number of projects since leaving “SVU.” He has starred in shows such as “Happy!” at Syfy and “Underground” at WGN America. He also appeared in multiple episodes of “Pose” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and lent his voice to the “Harley Quinn” animated series at DC Universe as Commissioner Gordon.

He is repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.

Wolf’s new five year deal at UTV is said to be worth nine figures. As part of the deal, “SVU” received a three season renewal as did all three of the “Chicago” shows at the network. The pact between Wolf and NBCU reportedly also included multiple series commitments, with the Stabler series the first new show to come out of that deal.

Deadline first reported the series order news.

This story originally appeared in Variety.