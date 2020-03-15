Ellen Pompeo shares 'love and gratitude' for medical professionals amid coronavirus pandemic

Ellen Pompeo is spreading the love.

The 50-year-old actress, who plays a doctor on "Grey's Anatomy," took to Instagram on Friday to share her support for real-life medical professionals as they work to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege," said Pompeo in a video. "You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now, but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks."

The message, Pompeo said, was on behalf of herself and her family.

"We appreciate you, we love you. Stay safe," she urged. "Nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the healthcare industry, you rock. We love you. Stay safe."

Pompeo added a simple caption to the video: "With Love and gratitude."

"Grey's Anatomy" is on the ever-growing list of television shows that have put a pause on production amid the viral outbreak.

"Grace and Frankie," "Survivor," "The Bachelorette" and "Riverdale" are among the shows that have halted production.

The movie industry is feeling the effects as well, as "No Time to Die," "Mulan" and "A Quiet Place II" have all pushed back premiere dates, while other movies have put a pause on filming.