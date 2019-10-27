Halsey and Evan Peters are Instagram official for Halloween

Have singer Halsey and “American Horror Story” actor Evan Peters confirmed their relationship? By social media standards, yes.

The pair were spotted holding hands during Halsey’s Halloween party Friday night, with the “Graveyard” artist posting photos with her rumored boo on Instagram (second photo in the below post). The eccentric pair dressed up as two different versions of goth icon Marilyn Manson for the spooky affair.

HALSEY OPENS UP ABOUT SOBRIETY, PAST SEXUAL ABUSE

HALSEY GETS SUPPORT FROM DEMI LOVATO AFTER RECEIVING BACKLASH OVER UNSHAVEN ARMPITS ON ROLLING STONE COVER

“Resident goths,” Halsey captioned the pic. You can check out more snaps from the night on a follow-up post from the songwriter.

Rumors of a romance between the two began last month when the two entertainers were spotted getting cozy at Six Flags.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The singer, 25, previously dated fellow artist YungBlud and Oakland rapper G-Eazy. Peters, 32, split up with actress Emma Roberts in May.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.