Lucy Lawless to host ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ marathon during coronavirus quarantine

Lucy Lawless wants to provide fans a blast from the past during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 52-year-old, who famously played the title character in the hit ‘90s series “Xena: Warrior Princess,” will be hosting all six seasons (134 episodes) on SyFy every Thursday morning and afternoon beginning April 16.

“Yes, my friend [and co-star] Renee O’Connor and I are getting together to enjoy happier, simpler times with all the fans of ‘Xena: Warrior Princess,’” the New Zealand actress told Fox News. “We’re going to be live-tweeting the ‘Xena’ marathon on SyFy each Thursday.”

“‘Xena’ was a tale of self-transformation,” she continued. “And who knows who we can all be when we come out of our isolation cocoons? Hopefully better, more connected and caring human beings. Above all, ‘Xena’ was good old-fashioned fun. See you there!”

The on-air marathons will also feature special surprise appearances, the network told Fox News in a written statement. The complete series is currently available to stream now on SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp.

The adventure drama tells the tale of a reformed warrior princess (Lawless) who attempts to redeem herself from a dark past. She is joined by a small town bard named Gabrielle (O’Connor). Together, they set out to fight for the greater good in an ancient world. “Xena” aired from 1995 until 2001.

Back in 2017, O’Connor told Fox News she was grateful for her involvement with the series, which became a top-rated syndicated show in the U.S. and a popular franchise in over 100 countries.

“I still feel quite blessed to be part of a group of people who really loved these two characters and what they stood for,” O’Connor told Fox News at the time. “And [fans] resonate with those characters. They go out to become stronger, better people. I just feel so incredibly grateful that I was a part of it. This community kept developing and becoming stronger and stronger. And even when the show ended, this community continues to be an outreach for all types of philanthropy. That’s huge to me and even more important.”

The ladies may have spent their time combating evil. But off-camera, the set resembled a screwball comedy.

“Sometimes it felt like it was a movie out of the '30s with this Errol Flynn character swooping in,” she said, referring to castmate Bruce Campbell, who played Autolycus, the king of thieves. “There was a great sense of brotherhood and family — we always had that on set. It carried between all of us from the actors to the crew. … We just had a sense of fun and adventure on set all the time. And that resonated with all of us. It was just a dynamic experience.”

And O’Connor stressed her friendship with Lawless is real. The duo still stays in touch.

“I feel really connected to her. She’s like a sister,” said O’Connor. “I love her and I admire her dearly. I'm always happy to send her a message. … That's the beauty of email. I can send her a message and I'll know where she is. ... She’s an amazing human being and she's incredibly talented so she’s always pushing herself to do more as a person. I always felt that way about her. It hasn’t changed. It’s only magnified over the years.”