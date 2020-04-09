'Full House' cast recreates iconic intro devoted to coronavirus: ‘Full Quarantine’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Leave it to Hollywood to recreate the recreation.

While social distancing themselves from the rest of the world, as many are, the cast of “Full House” had some fun with their loyal fan base by not only recreating the sitcom’s recognizable intro but doing from the confines of their respective homes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aptly dubbed “Full Quarantine” in the opening scene of the credits, fans see a familiar aerial shot of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco before the familiar theme song begins to play.

“Starring John Stamos,” the video cuts to the actor in his bathroom desperately trying to extract every last bit of hand soap from a bottle before realizing the camera is picking up on his frustrations and like clockwork – flashing his signature smile, complete with a hair fix.

Next, funnyman Bob Saget is seen squirting hand sanitizer into the palm of his hand before he uses it to disinfect a mop before disinfecting his face as if applying aftershave.

Next, we’re treated to a scene of Dave Coulier on a pier fishing for a slice of cold pizza and eating it as the camera cuts to Candace Cameron Bure plunging a clogged toilet.

If the video wasn’t trivial enough already, the next shot is a quick one – as Jodie Sweetin wakes up in bed, shoos the camera away and pulls the blanket back over her face, just as Andrea Barger opens the refrigerator in anticipation of a hearty breakfast, only to discover she’s out of eggs and show creator Jeff Franklin is seen tossing a tennis ball at his mask-wearing dogs.

In the final few seconds of the nostalgic audiovisual, the cast urges everyone to maintain social distancing procedures as the captions “Stay safe and stay home,” and “Unlike ‘Full House,’ this will all go away,” are placed on the top and bottom of the letterboxing.

Bure, who plays DJ Tanner on the sitcom, shared the video to her Instagram on Wednesday and shouted out her daughters for their production on the video.

“#FullQuarantine 🏡 Stay Home. Stay Safe. Unlike #FullHouse, this will go away. #fullhousechallenge #tiktok #wewin,” she wrote in the caption. “Editing cred to my girls @natashabure & @sheilamohebpour.”

Since Bure posted the parody to her account, it has been viewed nearly 777,000 times and the same video shared on Sweetin’s account nearly 300,000 times.

“#FullQuarantine (or “what happens when the FH cast gets bored and spends the day shooting videos, texting non stop about how it should look and driving our awesome in-house ‘editor’ @natashabure crazy!!! Haha) Stay Home 🏡 Stay Safe 😷 Unlike Full House... this will all go away eventually 😂,” Sweetin captioned the post.

Noticeably absent from the cheeky snap flick was “Fuller House” star Lori Loughlin and twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Netflix revived the series for a spinoff titled “Fuller House” that focused heavily on Cameron-Bure, Sweetin and Barber’s characters. However, most of the original cast ended up returning as well. According to E! News the cast finished filming the “Fuller House” fifth and final season in 2019. The first half already dropped and the second half will debut in the near future.

Other recent quarantine-inspired reunions have included the original “Hamilton” cast as well as the cast of “Victorious,” which includes Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice and Liz Gillies.