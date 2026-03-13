'The Madison' star Michelle Pfeiffer credits one simple beauty secret for her ageless glow at 67

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Hollywood legend Michelle Pfeiffer is proving that aging gracefully and staying radiant isn’t about complicated routines — it comes down to one simple daily habit she refuses to skip.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 67, revealed her beauty secret in an interview with Fox News Digital for her new Paramount+ series, "The Madison," explaining that the real formula is a mix of good genetics, healthy habits and happiness.

"Oh gosh," Pfeiffer laughed when asked about her wellness regimen. "I got really good genetics. My mother, my sisters … look, I take care of myself. I eat really well. I quit smoking early enough."

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"And I exercise. Exercise is really important, and I'm happy — I think that shows … healthy."

Pfeiffer’s co-star Kurt Russell, 74, laughed and chimed in, "It can be done, I live with Goldie Hawn, I can promise you it can be done."

When Fox News Digital asked Pfeiffer about her non-negotiable beauty rule, she said it’s simply keeping the momentum going — a small but powerful habit that fuels her glow.

WATCH: MICHELLE PFEIFFER SHARES ONE RULE BEHIND HER LASTING GLOW

"I think exercise, honestly, is the best thing for your skin. The best for your brain, it’s the best thing for everything," she said.

"If you could only do one thing that's going to make you look better — exercise. Sweat … Sanjay Gupta says everybody should sweat just a tiny bit every day. I sweat a lot … It's really good for the noggin."

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The candid comment comes as Pfeiffer returns to television in "The Madison," an intimate new family drama from director Taylor Sheridan that explores love, resilience and the ties that bind families together.

"If you could only do one thing that's going to make you look better — exercise." — Michelle Pfeiffer

The story unfolds between the rugged beauty of Montana and the high-energy pace of Manhattan.

For Pfeiffer, the series also marked a long-awaited on-screen reunion with Russell.

"Well, because I always want to be with Kurt," she joked when asked why this project felt like the right moment to work together again.

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"I had such a good time working with him on 'Tequila Sunrise,' and we didn't have a lot of scenes together, honestly. I would have liked more because I so enjoyed working with him. And there just wasn't an opportunity until now."

The pair’s reunion didn’t go unnoticed by their other co-stars, who admitted sharing scenes with two Hollywood legends was a pinch-me moment.

"We're just trying to find our feet. It's very surreal working with Michelle and Kurt," Elle Chapman said. "I mean, they're both icons, but they're both so down-to-earth and amazing people — so welcoming. But it's hard to get used to."

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Patrick J. Adams, known for his work on "Suits," praised the duo’s effortless presence on set.

WATCH: ‘THE MADISON’ CAST PRAISES MICHELLE PFEIFFER, KURT RUSSELL, SAYS CO-STARS ARE ‘BEST OF THE BEST’

"I'm still not used to it. They're the best. I mean, they're the best of the best," Adams said. "These are, yeah, like you said, icons, but they are also completely disinterested in you approaching them with that attitude. They are so committed to their craft. They love acting, they love the community of acting."

"They want to run lines, and that’s special," Amiah Miller added.

Cast members said watching Pfeiffer and Russell work offered a masterclass in acting.

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"The thing that unites them is just the sense of ease," Adams explained. "There's no pushing. There's no like, ‘I have to make this … I'm not doing a lot of big acting.' I'm like present; I'm in the moment. I'm reacting to the people around me. And it's amazing how simple they make it look, like any true craftsman."

Pfeiffer serves as an executive producer on the show, and she also plays Stacy, the strong matriarch of the Clyburn family and mother to Paige (Chapman) and Abigail (Beau Garrett).

Russell also has an executive producer credit and stars as Preston Clyburn, the family’s charismatic patriarch and Stacy’s husband, bringing both presence and charm to the series’ central couple.

"The Madison" is available to stream on Paramount+. The final three episodes premiere March 21.