Ellen Pompeo hasn't spoken to Patrick Dempsey since he left 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo is opening up about the relationships she has with her co-stars.

During her guest appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Facebook Watch series, the 49-year-old actress revealed that she hasn't spoken to her former onscreen lover, Patrick Dempsey, since his "Grey's Anatomy" exit in 2015.

"We haven't spoken since he's left the show," said Pompeo, who portrays Dr. Meredith Grey on the popular ABC series. "I have no hard feelings toward him. He's a wonderful actor, and we made the best TV you can make together."

"That's a talented man right there. He did 11 amazing years," she continued. "Typically, when people leave the show, they need to sort of find themselves, who they are without the show, because the show takes up so much of your life. You need that time to figure out who you are without the show, so, we have not spoken, but I will always have a place in my heart for Patrick."

When ET exclusively spoke with Dempsey in October, he had nothing but amazing things to say about Pompeo and the rest of the "Grey's" cast.

"That was a very special bond that just -- there was a magic to our connection and that's special," he gushed. "I think it started with the original cast and the length that it has and the new people that have come in, and it's amazing and it's continuing to affect so many people and to really be a strong part of so many people's lives. You're a part of television history. It's really remarkable."

Pompeo was also a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in October, where she got emotional while reflecting on the impact of "Grey's Anatomy."

"Everywhere I go -- whether it's Italy, whether it's France, London, Kansas -- people come up to me with tears in their eyes and tell me how meaningful it is to them," Pompeo said, adding that fans can expect a 16th season because "there's just no end in sight" for the medical drama.

"So I gotta keep doing it, man. Because we're touching lives and making a difference."