The best movies about elections, from 'Napoleon Dynamite' to 'Wag the Dog' and beyond

Elections are an important piece of America's politics, but they're important in Hollywood as well.

From drama to comedy and everything in between, here's a look at some of the best election-themed movies:

Election (1999)

Civics teacher Jim McAllister oversees the student body government at an Omaha high school where Tracy Flick decides to make an unopposed bid for student body president. Only one problem: Jim detests Tracy.

In an effort to avoid working closely with Tracy, Jim convinces another student to run, which prompts a third candidate to enter the race. For the teacher, things only go downhill from there.

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick star.

Rated: R

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu

The American President (1995)

"The American President" sees President Andrew Shepherd vying for re-election by passing a crime bill before meeting a lovely environmental lobbyist, Sydney Ellen Wade.

As the politician and Wade fall in love, the chances of reelection drop and Shepherd is forced to choose between his career and his relationship.

Michael Douglas, Annette Bening, Martin Sheen, Richard Dreyfuss and Michael J. Fox star in the flick.

Rated: PG-13

Where to watch it: STARZ, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu

The Ides of March (2011)

In the throes of a Democratic primary, junior campaign manager Stephen Meyers throws himself deeper and deeper into the world of dirty politics to help Gov. Mike Morris clinch the presidential nomination.

After experiencing infidelity, scandal and a troublesome journalist, Meyers takes matters into his own hands to satisfy everyone's political ambitions.

George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, Evan Rachel Wood, Marisa Tomei and Jeffrey Wright star.

Rated: R

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

In another high school election tale, aloof and awkward Napoleon Dynamite decides to back his pal Pedro in the upcoming student body election.

However, Napoleon and Pedro can't drum up the popularity they're looking for as Napoleon's family life takes its toll on his friendships -- but not his dance skills.

Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, Aaron Ruell and Haylie Duff appear in the film.

Rated: PG

Where to watch it: STARZ, Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, FandangoNOW, Vudu

The Candidate (1972)

As the California Senate race draws near, it becomes clear that no one can defeat incumbent Crocker Jarmon, but Bill McKay, the son of a former governor, decides to throw his hat in the ring and campaign however he chooses -- he has nothing to lose, after all.

However, a few tweaks to his policies and McKay and the eventual involvement of his father result in McKay rising in the polls.

Robert Redford, Peter Boyle and Melvyn Douglas star.

Rated: PG

Where to watch it: HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu

Wag the Dog (1997)

With only weeks before the election, the president is caught up in a sex scandal, resulting in the hiring of a professional spin doctor and a Hollywood producer, who stage a hoax to distract from the scandal -- a fake war in Albania.

When their plan begins to unravel, the team must find a way to salvage their image and the campaign to ensure the president is reelected.

The all-star cast includes Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Woody Harrelson, Willie Nelson, William H. Macy, Kirsten Dunst, Denis Leary, Andrea Martin and Anne Heche.

Rated: R

Where to watch it: Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu

Irresistible (2020)

After being devastated by the 2016 election, Democratic strategist Gary Zimmer decides to persuade a pro-immigration Marine colonel to run as the Democratic candidate for mayor in his rural Wisconsin hometown.

The film, directed and written by Jon Stewart, takes a turn when RNC-backed Faith Brewster is sent to counter Gary's efforts.

Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Topher Grace and Chris Cooper appear in "Irresistible."

Rated: R

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, FandangoNOW, YouTube

Game Change (2012)

A true story based on John McCain's 2008 run for president, HBO's "Game Change" follows the campaign as McCain selects little-known Sarah Palin as his running mate.

The VP candidate stirs up some unexpected trouble for the campaign as her celebrity rises and political tension builds in the nation.

Julianne Moore plays Palin, while Ed Harris plays McCain. Woody Harrelson and Sarah Paulson also appear.

Rated: TV-MA

Where to watch it: HBO Now, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu