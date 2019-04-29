Annette Bening says ‘there is no secret’ to her lasting marriage with Warren Beatty

The world was stunned when Warren Beatty, one of Hollywood’s most legendary bachelors, found love with actress Annette Bening — and 27 years later, it’s still wedded bliss.

“There is no secret as anyone who’s been married knows,” Bening, 60, told Us Weekly about the couple’s secret behind their lasting marriage.

Still, she credited her family for giving the pair a sense of joy.

“We have an incredible family,” she explained. “We have beautiful children. We’ve been through a lot. It’s the center of life. It’s the most important thing. It’s everything.”

Beatty, 82, agreed with his wife.

“I don’t think it’s a secret,” he revealed, adding it took him “seven or eight seconds” to realize Bening was The One.

Beatty and Bening tied the knot back in 1992. The couple share sons Stephen, 27, and Benjamin, 24, along with daughters Isabel, 22, and Ella, 19.

People magazine previously reported that before Beatty met Bening, he romanced countless star during the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. However, that all changed when he cast Bening in his 1991 film “Bugsy.”

“I remember losing interest in the garlic chicken I was eating within 20 seconds,” he once told the publication. “And the garlic chicken had been very good.”

According to the outlet, the screen star promised Bening he wouldn’t hit on her while filming. That didn’t stop Beatty from breaking his own rule towards the end of shooting when he asked her out to dinner. Although there was “a moment of hesitation on her part,” she ultimately said yes.

After the couple tied the knot, People shared Beatty took a break from Hollywood to enjoy married life as well as spend time with his children.

“It is a burden, I think, to have two parents that are well-known, so I completely respect their privacy,” he said about his kids. “I could go and on... talking about them because they’re brilliant and fun. But no, I think you have to give them a break, and they have their privacy.”

In 2016, Beatty did give the magazine a hint of what really has been the secret behind his lasting marriage to Bening.

“Every day she surprises me,” he said. “… I became a devoted husband and father 25 years ago, and I have to say they have been the most enthralling years of my life, with our four fantastic kids,” he said.