Sarah Paulson recalls backlash she received for claiming Lisa Vanderpump wasn't 'that nice'

Sarah Paulson has no regrets about speaking about Lisa Vanderpump's not-so-nice behavior months ago.

The actress, 45, came under fire by Vanderpump's fanbase when she admitted in a Vanity Fair interview that the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wasn't very pleasant to her upon meeting. On Thursday, in a chat with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," the "Ocean's 8" star recalled what it was like to be met with criticism from Vanderpump's supporters.

"I mean, Andy, it's that thing where I'm a bit of an idiot in the sense that I was having that lie detector test," Paulson said of the Vanity Fair interview, which involved her being hooked up to a polygraph machine.

"They truly strapped everything around me. The guy was sitting there. I somehow felt that if I didn't answer the question properly I was going to get called out anyway!" Paulson explained. "Listen, bless the fans. Bless the people who have [Vanderpump's] back. That's great."

Paulson also cleared up the confusion surrounding what she said about Vanderpump.

"I didn't say she was a terrible person. I simply said she wasn't that nice to me. She wasn't and that's OK," Paulson added. "It wasn't a character assassination!"

Paulson also joked that she even received flack from fans for not realizing how much of an honor it was that Vanderpump allowed her to hold her beloved dog, Giggy.

Vanderpump, 59, left "RHOBH" last year after being one of the Bravo's most well-known stars for nine seasons following a series of spats with other castmates.

The TV personality-- who first joined the TV show in 2010 -- explained why she decided to end her run in an interview with Extra.

“The last year was a very negative year for me,” she explained to the outlet. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”