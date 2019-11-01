'Westworld' actor Jeffrey Wright compares Donald Trump to Charles Manson

“Westworld” actor Jeffrey Wright compared President Donald Trump to infamous cult leader Charles Manson on Thursday.

The first tweet Wright sent was a video of Rep. Devin Nunes speaking on the House floor, defending Trump against his opponents' ongoing push for impeachment. Nunes compares Democrats and the media to cult followers.

“But they have no evidence and no argument to support impeachment. All they have is the unconditional cooperation of the media to advance their preposterous narrative,” he says. “If they had a real case, they wouldn’t be wasting time spoon-feeding ridiculous attacks that include defamation and slander on both current and former staff on the intelligence committee.”

He continues: “What we’re seeing among Democrats on the Intelligence Committee down in the SCIF right now is like a cult,” Nunes is seen saying in a video attached to Wright’s tweet. “These are a group of people loyally following their leader as he bounces from one outlandish conspiracy theory to another. And the media are the cult followers.”

Wright’s second video turns Nunes’ cult comments on their heads by showing Trump and Manson side-by-side making similar facial expressions.

“Happy Halloween, I guess, folks,” Wright captioned the tweet.

The actor, who The Wrap reports will play Commissioner Gordon in “The Batman,” struck a more celebratory tone earlier in the day when he tweeted about the House passing a resolution to set ground rules for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“*I’m November 6, 2018, and I approve this message.* Democracy, baby. VOTE,” Wright, 53, tweeted.

The measure passed largely along party lines, 232-196. Two Democrats defected on the vote.

The first formal floor vote in relation to the impeachment probe announced last month by Speaker Nancy Pelosi followed a fierce debate in the chamber, where Republicans accused Democrats of launching a de facto "coup" against the president in a "pre-ordained" bid to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.