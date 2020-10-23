Eva Mendes says she didn't want babies until she met Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes never envisioned becoming a mother until she fell in love with Ryan Gosling.

Mendes, 46, and Gosling, 39, have been together since meeting on the set of “The Place Beyond the Pines” in 2011 and have since welcomed two daughters — Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4.

The “Hitch” star’s mind was more focused on her career than children at the time she met her longtime boyfriend.

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby,” Mendes admitted in an interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa. “I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

The actress also declared that since her children are getting older, she thinks she’s “definitely going back” to acting after a six-year hiatus.

"I am [considering acting] now that [my kids] getting a bit older, but I really feel like I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there. It’s not an either/or situation," she told the radio station.

Mendes continued: "I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years.”

"I feel like it’s time," she said of returning to the big screen.

Now as a veteran actress, the mom of two admitted “the list is getting shorter and shorter of stuff that I'd do."

"I don’t want to do anything violent. I don't want to do something risqué. I think the only thing that’s left is Disney!" she joked.

Mendes last acted in “Lost River,” which Gosling directed in 2014.

Just days before her radio interview, the “Ghost Rider” star echoed her sentiments that she hasn’t found room to balance work and motherhood.

“I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I’m not one of them — and, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it’s even a choice," she told The Sunday Morning Herald.

The actress also admitted that quarantine with her children hasn’t been a breeze.

"Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests,” she joked.

Mendes added that she and Gosling try to remind themselves “ these are the good times because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now” when things get rough.