Rose Byrne jokes she turns to 'alcohol, drugs, porn' to calm her nerves during coronavirus pandemic

It appears Rose Byrne's method of coping with the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic is laughter.

The 40-year-old actress says she's remained inside in lockdown with her partner, Bobby Cannavale, and their children, sons Rocco, 4, and Rafa, 2. She called the entire experience "surreal" while speaking on Variety's The Big Ticket podcast with Mark Malkin.

But when asked how she's keeping calm amid the pandemic, Byrne had quite a surprising response for the host.

"Alcohol, drugs," Byrne responded, adding, "Porn."

Byrne and the host erupted in laughter -- a hint that her jaw-dropping answer was a complete joke.

"It's only 9:30 a.m. here in LA," Malkin laughed.

The Australian-born actress expanded upon what it's been like to watch the pandemic play out, noting that watching other countries in the world open up businesses and lifting quarantine orders has caused some confusion.

"It's hard to get a picture up when you look at other countries when they lift these restrictions that things get really dicey again so it's complicated obviously," Byrne added.

The "Spy" star shared that, like the rest of Hollywood, she and Cannavale's acting careers have been placed on hold for the time being.

"We both have other television projects we were hoping to be doing before the end of the year. We're all in limbo. Everyone's just in the same boat," she added. "Waiting to hear and see how this thing really unfolds."

Byrne shared that she feels "lucky" that her family is "safe" despite the unknowns.

Byrne and Cannavale have been together since 2012 but have never tied the knot. Cannavale shares another son, Jake Cannavale, 25, with ex Jenny Lumet.

She currently portrays Gloria Steinem in Hulu's "Mrs. America." The first season is available to stream now.