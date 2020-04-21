The best 10 movies to stream on Hulu

Looking to hunker down for the night? What better way than by watching some of the best movies of all time on Hulu?

The streaming giant -- which is offering new users a 30-day free trial -- has thousands of movies at your disposal. They include everything from horror like "A Quiet Place" to family movies like "Free Willy" to Academy Award winners such as "Good Will Hunting" and "Parasite."

ALL THE STREAMING SERVICES OFFERING DEALS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

Check out ten of the best options below:

"Parasite" (2019)

The movie that swept the 2019 Academy Awards. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this Korean thriller follows two families as their lives intersect in a dangerous and disturbing way.

It took home the Oscar for best picture, best director, best foreign-language film, and best original screenplay.

"Spider-Man" (2002)

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco

"With great power comes great responsibility" -- a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character.

THE BEST TV SHOWS ON HULU TO BINGE

"A Quiet Place" (2018)

Cast: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

A family lives in silence after dangerous creatures invade the world and hunt by sound.

"True Grit" (2010)

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Brolin

After her father is killed, a teenage farm girl teams up with a rough lawman to avenge his death.

THE BEST TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARIES ON HULU

"Booksmart" (2019)

Cast: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever

Best friends Amy and Molly have spent all of high school studying to get into college. Now that it's the end of year, they want to fit in four years of missed parties into one outrageous night.

"Good Will Hunting" (1997)

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Robin Williams

A young janitor at MIT has a genius-level IQ but struggles to be accepted and get over childhood trauma. Affleck and Damon won an Oscar for best original screenplay and Williams won for best supporting actor.

THE BEST COMEDY FILMS ON HULU RIGHT NOW

"Mission: Impossible — Fallout" (2018)

Cast: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson

The latest installment in the "MI" franchise -- Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must team up with the CIA to stop a group of terrorists known as the Apostles from causing mass destruction around the world.

"Free Willy" (1993)

Cast: Jason James Richter

A young boy befriends an orca whale being held in captivity at a local theme park.

"Free Solo" (2018)

The 2018 Oscar winner for Best Documentary follows the incredible journey of rock climber Alex Honnold’s attempt to become the first person to ever free solo El Capitan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I, Tonya" (2017)

Cast: Margot Robbie, Allison Janney

The story of notorious figure skater Tonya Harding and how she was allegedly involved in a conspiracy to injure teammate Nancy Kerrigan.