©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

The best 10 movies to stream on Hulu

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Looking to hunker down for the night? What better way than by watching some of the best movies of all time on Hulu?

The streaming giant -- which is offering new users a 30-day free trial -- has thousands of movies at your disposal. They include everything from horror like "A Quiet Place" to family movies like "Free Willy" to Academy Award winners such as "Good Will Hunting" and "Parasite."

Check out ten of the best options below:

"Parasite" (2019)

This image released by Neon shows (L -R) Woo-sik Choi, Kang-ho Song, Hye-jin Jang and So-dam Park in a scene from "Parasite."

This image released by Neon shows (L -R) Woo-sik Choi, Kang-ho Song, Hye-jin Jang and So-dam Park in a scene from "Parasite." (Neon via AP)

The movie that swept the 2019 Academy Awards. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this Korean thriller follows two families as their lives intersect in a dangerous and disturbing way.

It took home the Oscar for best picture, best director, best foreign-language film, and best original screenplay.

"Spider-Man" (2002)

The movie poster from the 2002 movie. 

The movie poster from the 2002 movie.  (Columbia Pictures/Marvel )

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco

"With great power comes great responsibility" -- a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character.

"A Quiet Place" (2018)

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski (L) and Noah Jupe (R) in a scene from 'A Quiet Place.'

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski (L) and Noah Jupe (R) in a scene from 'A Quiet Place.' (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP)

Cast: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

A family lives in silence after dangerous creatures invade the world and hunt by sound.

"True Grit" (2010)

The movie poster from the 2010 movie. 

The movie poster from the 2010 movie.  (Paramount Pictures )

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Brolin

After her father is killed, a teenage farm girl teams up with a rough lawman to avenge his death.

"Booksmart" (2019)

Beanie Feldstein (L) and Kaitlyn Dever (R) in a scene from the film 'Booksmart,' directed by Olivia Wilde.

Beanie Feldstein (L) and Kaitlyn Dever (R) in a scene from the film 'Booksmart,' directed by Olivia Wilde. (Francois Duhamel/Annapurna Pictures via AP)

Cast: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever

Best friends Amy and Molly have spent all of high school studying to get into college. Now that it's the end of year, they want to fit in four years of missed parties into one outrageous night.

"Good Will Hunting" (1997)

Ben Affleck (top R) and Matt Damon (bottom R) in a 'Good Will Hunting' scene. 

Ben Affleck (top R) and Matt Damon (bottom R) in a 'Good Will Hunting' scene.  (Miramax)

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Robin Williams

A young janitor at MIT has a genius-level IQ but struggles to be accepted and get over childhood trauma. Affleck and Damon won an Oscar for best original screenplay and Williams won for best supporting actor.

"Mission: Impossible — Fallout" (2018)

(L-R): Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill, and Tom Cruise run from danger in 'Fallout.'

(L-R): Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill, and Tom Cruise run from danger in 'Fallout.' (Paramount Pictures )

Cast: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson

The latest installment in the "MI" franchise -- Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must team up with the CIA to stop a group of terrorists known as the Apostles from causing mass destruction around the world.

"Free Willy" (1993)

The movie poster for the 1993 movie. 

The movie poster for the 1993 movie.  (Warner Bros.)

Cast: Jason James Richter

A young boy befriends an orca whale being held in captivity at a local theme park.

"Free Solo" (2018)

The poster showing Alex Honnold scaling El Capitan in 'Free Solo.'

The poster showing Alex Honnold scaling El Capitan in 'Free Solo.' (Nat Geo)

The 2018 Oscar winner for Best Documentary follows the incredible journey of rock climber Alex Honnold’s attempt to become the first person to ever free solo El Capitan.

"I, Tonya" (2017)

Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya."

Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya." (Neon )

Cast: Margot Robbie, Allison Janney

The story of notorious figure skater Tonya Harding and how she was allegedly involved in a conspiracy to injure teammate Nancy Kerrigan.