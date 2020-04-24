Haylie Duff on how she, sister Hilary Duff are keeping their kids busy in quarantine: ‘Everything’s different’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Haylie Duff and sister Hilary are “doing pretty good” despite keeping busy in isolation wrangling their kids, according to the star.

The fashion designer, 35, told Us Weekly on Friday that she and her sister prefer being home and spending quality time with family.

"She has a little more pressure on her because [her son, Luca] was in actual school, but we both like to be home and enjoy our families,” Haylie said. “My mom, [Susan Duff], makes really cute little visits to our front gate. It’s nice.”

Haylie is home with fiancé Matt Rosenberg and their two daughters, Ryan, 4, and Lulu, 22 months, while Hilary is hunkered down with husband Matthew Koma, her son, Luca, 7 -- who she shares with ex Mike Comrie -- and her 17-month-old daughter, Banks, who she shares with Koma.

“Some days are a little more relaxed and we hang out in the backyard,” Haylie explained. “Then there are other days where I have work obligations and things to do, and I’m trying to juggle how to entertain my kids and how to do their school. Everything’s different in quarantine I feel like.”

Haylie said at first sheltering at home was overwhelming because it was such an adjustment but now, a few weeks in, the "transition has gotten a little easier."

“It’s gotten easier because I have resources I can turn to [from HP]. I’m not a teacher, so at first I was like, ‘How am I going to pull this off every day?’ … The online resources are amazing … with hundreds of printable activities, puzzles and games," she said.

The author is extremely thankful she has the ability to work from home and keep her kids engaged with learning materials. “It has just taken a little of the pressure off of me to figure out how to keep her engaged and excited about doing remote learning," she said.

Meanwhile, Hilary is providing aid during the coronavirus crisis.

She posted on Instagram that she's donating baby supplies to help families who are financially hurt during the outbreak.

"Supplies are wiped out and we know there is a huge need right now! I decided to donate all readily available @happylittlecamperbaby products to @baby2baby and their national network members, @helpingmamas and @babiesneedbottoms!" she wrote.

"We’re working overtime to provide basic essentials to families impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to donate and make whatever difference we can! Try your best to stay sane and safe. Love to all tonight," Hilary added.