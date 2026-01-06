Gwyneth Paltrow got 'fired' from movie after her 'conscious uncoupling' divorce backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Though it’s been over a decade since Gwyneth Paltrow popularized the term "conscious uncoupling," the Academy Award-winning actress says the fallout from her highly publicized split with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin still had real consequences — including costing her a movie role.

During an appearance on the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast, Paltrow recalled how her divorce from Martin in 2014 affected her professional career and explained her intentions behind the term, "conscious uncoupling."

"I was supposed to do a movie at one point, and it was right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris and there was a lot of harsh stuff in the press. The distributor was like, this might be too hot to touch," she recalled. "That was great because I was getting a divorce, and then I got fired. That was so awesome."

"You were ahead of your time," Poehler replied. "It wasn't your term, it was a term you were talking about to bracket this idea that if you want to, you can try to make the dissolution of a marriage be one that isn't deeply painful…it's interesting that people had such big reactions to that."

"Say you had a really nasty divorce or your parents had a nasty divorce, and then you hear this idea that it doesn't have to be done this way," Paltrow explained. "I think the implicit learning is like, 'Oh f--- they're saying I did something wrong,' which, of course, that wasn't the intention."

"Is the inference that I messed someone up? That’s not a nice thing to contemplate," she added. "I do understand why it was so personal for people because it was. You only see that kind of reaction when it's personal … When we're hurt, we say things we don't mean. We get angry, we respond. That's humanity."

The "Shakespeare in Love" actress first brought attention to the term when she and Martin announced their divorce in 2014.

"It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been. We are parents, first and foremost, to two incredibly wonderful children, and we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

"We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner."

During an interview with British Vogue in November 2025, Paltrow said she was "proud" of their decision.

"There's a lot of hurt around divorce. It's a difficult subject and I think why people got so upset was that they heard, ‘Well, then, we did it wrong,’ or 'My parents did it wrong,' which I understand," she said. "But it was really because we had so many friends who had been so hurt by divorce that we wanted to try to do it a different way."

"I'm still so proud that we did that and that we live it. I cannot tell you how many people come up to me and thank me for that, and for helping to create that template," she added.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) , Paltrow — who plays Kay Stone in Josh Safdie's upcoming film "Marty Supreme" alongside Timothée Chalamet — spoke candidly about how her "privileged" upbringing has fed into years of criticism and explained how she works through the many misconceptions surrounding her reputation.

When searching for the right actress to portray Stone, the film's director told British Vogue that he was looking for a person "who was completely unreachable."

"It must be a quality that I give off. I come from a very WASPy mother with Mayflower-ish roots, daughter of the American Revolution, all that kind of stuff," said Paltrow, daughter of actress Blythe Danner and the late TV director Bruce Paltrow, and goddaughter to Steven Spielberg. "So I think maybe epigenetically, there is some of that there. And I was a very privileged kid. I grew up on the Upper East Side, and I went to a great school and all the things. So some of the stuff that he sees, which is also the stuff I’ve been criticized for my whole life, is real."

Paltrow — who once told Harper's Bazaar that it was "insanely traumatic" to be the person that people perceive her to be — said the perceptions of her are completely "misaligned."

"I have so little say in the projections that people have, and it’s traumatic to be at the whim of these projections when it’s so misaligned with who you actually are," she told THR. "Especially as an Enneagram 1 (a personality type characterized by a desire to be good), you’re like, ‘I never said that. I didn’t mean that. Stop using my life as clickbait.’ There’s just so much that can feel so unfair, and it feels like trauma. What I’ve been trying to get to recently is, is there any mechanism to not imbibe those misperceptions?"