Falling in Reverse singer files restraining order against Tommy Lee's wife after catfish drama

Ronnie Radke filed for a temporary restraining order against Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan.

Radke claimed Furlan had been harassing him ever since it came to light that the rocker's wife had been catfished by someone pretending to be the Falling in Reverse frontman.

The 42-year-old musician accused Furlan of escalating her reported harassment after he began ignoring her messages following a public back-and-forth on social media in May. According to the court filing obtained by Fox News Digital, Furlan allegedly drove to Radke's home and sat outside. She also showed up to one of his med spa appointments without her own appointment and "stared at me," the court docs stated.

Radke included pages of screenshots showing Furlan and her husband both messaging him about the alleged affair. The singer maintained that the Snapchat account Furlan was interacting with did not belong to him.

Radke's filing for a restraining order comes shortly after Furlan chose to revisit the drama on social media.

Furlan insinuated that she wasn't catfished and that Radke was the person behind the Snapchat accounts messaging her during the rough patch in her marriage to Lee, according to TMZ.

A representative for Furlan claimed "the only victim of harassment" is the former Vine star in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"Ms. Furlan is offended to find out this petition was filed because the only victim of harassment is her," Furlan's lawyer, Lou Shapiro, said. "We will take all legal measures to defend against this frivolous lawsuit and request that Ms. Furlan be protected from further harassment and threats by the petitioner."

The online feud between Radke and Furlan began in May. Radke alleged, in a series of Instagram Stories posts, that the comedian was catfished by someone pretending to be him and Lee threatened him over the situation.

Radke has been adamant that it was a catfish, not him, who was messaging Furlan. He claimed that "the only reason" he went public on social media was because Lee "will not stop yelling at me and stuff."

After Radke took to social media to air out the ongoing drama, Furlan shared her side on Instagram. According to Furlan, she previously received messages from someone she believed was Radke at the time. Then the Snapchat user "started trying to seduce me." Furlan claimed she didn’t save any of the messages because she "didn’t want to be shady" and is "in a vulnerable place."

"He says this isn’t him. That’s fine, whatever. I don’t give a f--k," Furlan said at the time.

Furlan went on to corroborate Radke’s claim that Lee confronted him over the catfish situation.

" Basically, I told my husband everything ," Furlan explained. "I said, you know, I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it’s not him, cool, whatever — ‘cause I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while married. I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever."

"I come clean to my husband. My husband freaks out, messages him. That’s how this all started," Furlan said.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.