Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban finalize divorce settlement after nearly 20 years of marriage

Country singer Keith Urban will have parenting time every other weekend with their two minor daughters under Nashville court agreement

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have reached a divorce settlement after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The former couple submitted the terms Tuesday in a Nashville court, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In the settlement, Kidman, 58, was assigned as the primary parent to their two minor daughters. Urban will have "parenting time" every other weekend unless otherwise stipulated.

Neither party received alimony, and child support was set at $0.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Met Gala

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalized their divorce Tuesday after nearly 20 years of marriage. (Matt Winkelmeyer/getty)

Representatives for Kidman and Urban did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Academy Award-winning actress filed for divorce in September citing irreconcilable differences. 

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the date of separation from Urban in the initial petition, and requested to be named the primary residential parent of their two minor children.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban smile at awards show

Nicole Kidman will be the primary parent to their two minor daughters. (Francis Specker)

The former couple first met in 2005 at an event in Australia. One year later, they married in Sydney.

Urban previously spoke out about their approach to marriage and parenthood. In a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, the country singer emphasized that no matter how chaotic life gets, their family was always a priority.

"It’s always family first," Urban said. "It’s balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance. It’s never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track."

Nicole Kidman smiles next to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the date of separation from Urban in the initial petition. (Michael Buckner)

Before tying the knot with Urban, Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise, whom she met on the set of "Days of Thunder." The former couple adopted two children together — Isabella and Connor — before divorcing in 2001.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

