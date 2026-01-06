Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban finalize divorce settlement after nearly 20 years of marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have reached a divorce settlement after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The former couple submitted the terms Tuesday in a Nashville court, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In the settlement, Kidman, 58, was assigned as the primary parent to their two minor daughters. Urban will have "parenting time" every other weekend unless otherwise stipulated.

Neither party received alimony, and child support was set at $0.

Representatives for Kidman and Urban did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Academy Award-winning actress filed for divorce in September citing irreconcilable differences.

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the date of separation from Urban in the initial petition, and requested to be named the primary residential parent of their two minor children.

The former couple first met in 2005 at an event in Australia. One year later, they married in Sydney.

Urban previously spoke out about their approach to marriage and parenthood. In a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, the country singer emphasized that no matter how chaotic life gets, their family was always a priority.

"It’s always family first," Urban said. "It’s balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance. It’s never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track."

